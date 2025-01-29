52.6 F
101st Airborne Soldiers Support Border Security Mission

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 716th Military Police Battalion, 101st Airborne Division, disembark from a C-130J Super Hercules at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, CA, January 26th, 2025. (Tech. Sgt. Valerie Halbert, U.S. Department of Defense)
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – Soldiers from the Headquarters, 716th Military Police Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), have arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, CA to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the Southern Border.

This deployment, part of U.S. Northern Command’s effort, adds 1,500 active-duty personnel, bringing the total military presence to nearly 4,000.

The soldiers assist CBP by reinforcing security measures, monitoring high-traffic areas, and supporting operational logistics. Their presence allows border agents to focus on law enforcement tasks while ensuring a structured and secure environment.

“We’re here to support and assist,” said Staff Sergeant James Holloway. “Our job is to reinforce security efforts and help maintain order.”

Despite the challenges of rugged terrain and extreme conditions, the 101st Airborne soldiers remain committed to their mission, standing alongside CBP to enhance border security operations.

