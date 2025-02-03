Clarksville Pets of the Week for February 3rd, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 3rd, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Bell is a 3 year old female Anatolian Shepherd. Please do breed research if you are interested in this sweet girl. She is fully vetted, weighs 82 pounds and will be spayed before heading to her home. She is kennel trained and walks well on the leash. Bell is still young and would benefit from further training to help her be her best self. Come take her out in the yard and you might just be leaving with your new best friend.

Daisy Girl is a 2 year old Jack Russell/mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. She was excited when walked out in the yard and just curious about the other dogs but just wanted to play. She is a petite girl, weighs about 25 pounds and will be a fun addition to your family.

Mantee is a young female Husky. She is fully vetted and was good on the leash when taken out in the yard. Please do your research on this breed. They are fantastic pets but amazing escape artists. They will need a minimum 6 foot fence to help deter unsanctioned field trips. Lots of activities, using a harness on walks will help keep her from trying to slip her collar and keep her on track plus hikes, swimming and all kinds of challenging adventures will help drain that energy and keep her happy. They do shed a lot and need regular brushing. Again, please research the breed.

Lev is a male domestic shorthair mix with beautiful amber eyes. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Lev is looking for his forever family. Come see him in the Cat Room and you won’t be disappointed!

Mia is an adult female Domestic medium hair mix. She is fully vetted and litter trained. She will be spayed upon adoption, is very sweet and will make a wonderful companion. Come see her in the Cat Room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Mandy is a female Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and prefers to be the only pet in the home. She does well around children and loves following you around having conversations with you. She is a super sweet girl with a delightful personality and loves snuggling with her people.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Pumpkin is a 6 month old lovely ginger boy. He is fully vetted, neutered, litter trained, updated with 3 vaccinations, dewormed and on flea/tick medication. Pumpkin is a very happy, lovable boy. He enjoys indoor/outdoor life and if you live on a safe road and can possibly offer him that lifestyle please reach out! This boy is looking for his forever home.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is an adult female Labrador mixed breed. She is fully vetted and keeps her kennel clean. She has great energy and would be a good hiking and walking companion. Autumn needs an adopter who understands her energy and she will benefit from a family committed to her training, exercising her and lots of challenging toys.

She would love a nice yard and a warm bed at night. Autumn has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is a wonderful female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, house trained, spayed and good with children. She plays well and is very goofy around other dogs. No cats please. She loves her people so much and just wants to please them. She is super smart and just needs a family willing to continue her training and help her become her best self.

Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Annie is a 4 year old female Border collie. Annie is affectionate, friendly, playful, smart and athletic. She is fully vetted, spayed and uses the doggie door. She is fine around dog savvy cats and good with kids too. She needs to be the only dog in the home. Annie has so much love to give. Annie loves water and will be a great outdoor adventure companion.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Meet Sweet Caroline She is an adult mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and kennel trained. Caroline will be super easy to potty train as she is very treat motivated and you just show where you want her to go outside.

Caroline loves her people very much so she will need to be the only dog. Unsure of cats at this time. She knows a few basic commands and is very eager to please. She would love a family willing to continue training her and taking her on all kinds of outdoor adventures!



For more information about Caroline and an application, please go to https://sites.google.com/view/sbbfhome/home or email them at sbbfrescue@gmail.com

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Anna is a lovely 8 month old Dilute Calico. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Anna was diagnosed as FIV positive but it is controlled. She gets along fabulously with other cats and is super social. She is a gentle soul, loves lounging around when she’s done playing. She is very curious, loves playing, exploring and spending time with her people. She is truly a delight.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Whoopi Is a 3 year old female Shar pei mix. She was recently pulled by the rescue from Animal Control where she wasn’t thriving. She has done a complete turn around, put on weight and is just the happiest, fun loving girl! She is fully vetted, house trained, goes into her kennel nicely and is spayed. Whoppi is good with other dogs and does well around children too. She knows a few commands now and is highly food motivated so her continued training should be very easy.

She is quite the comedian with her personality and will make a fantastic addition to a very lucky family. Whoopi’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go towww.mikalasmuttmotel.org/whoopi or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Thane is an adult male Pit Bull/ Basset Hound mix. He is a bit of a low rider with the Basset body and legs but that hasn’t stopped him from all kinds of fun and adventures. He has a lot of energy in a small package and loves playing fetch. Thane does need to be the only pet in the home. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. This boy is so loving and just wants to be with his forever family.

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Tanner is a male American Staffordshire Terrier. He is very athletic, friendly and playful. Tanner is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained. Tanner does well with other dogs and children but needs a no cat ( or other animal ) home.

He is really just a big baby, wants to play tug of war and loves the pool. Tanner completed a 2-week board and training with Military Leash Trainer Jake. He will need a family with breed familiarity and is committed to continue training and reinforcing all skills he learned at camp. He will be a fantastic companion.

For more information, call: 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing