Parsippany, NJ – An estimated 20 million Americans have some form of thyroid disease.1 YARAL Pharma is raising awareness of thyroid disease, particularly hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid gland does not produce enough thyroid hormone.

Despite its prevalence, thyroid disease remains widely misunderstood, with many people unaware of its signs and symptoms.

The Role of the Thyroid

The thyroid, a small butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck, plays a vital role in regulating metabolism, energy levels, and overall hormonal balance. Conditions such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, and thyroid nodules can significantly impact health and quality of life.

However, up to 60% of individuals with thyroid disease are unaware of their condition, often due to a lack of awareness about the signs and symptoms, leading to delays in diagnosis and treatment.1

Signs and Symptoms

Thyroid disorders can manifest in various ways, including fatigue, weight changes, mood fluctuations, and cognitive difficulties. These symptoms often resemble common day-to-day ailments, making them easy to overlook. As a result, many patients live with thyroid conditions for years before seeking treatment.

What Can Be Done

Treatment for thyroid disease varies depending on the type and severity of the condition, as well as the patient’s age and overall health. Some common treatments include:

Antithyroid drugs: These medications stop the thyroid from producing hormones.

Radioactive iodine therapy: A widely used and effective treatment involving the oral intake of radioactive iodine. Most patients who undergo this therapy eventually develop hypothyroidism.

Beta-blockers: These medications don’t affect the thyroid but can help manage symptoms such as rapid heart rate, tremors, and nervousness.

Surgery: In rare cases, a healthcare provider may recommend surgically removing the thyroid.

In rare cases, a healthcare provider may recommend surgically removing the thyroid. Patients undergoing this procedure will need to take synthetic thyroid replacement hormones for the rest of their lives. Thyroid hormone replacement: For hypothyroidism, patients typically take a daily dose of synthetic thyroxine (T4), a hormone that replaces what their thyroid can no longer produce.

Take Control of Your Thyroid Health

If you’re experiencing symptoms of thyroid disease or have concerns about your thyroid health, don’t wait—talk to your healthcare provider to learn more about diagnosis and treatment options.

References

1 American Thyroid Association. Press Room. www.thyroid.org/media-main/press-room/. Accessed 20th December 2024.