APSU Students Win Awards for Innovative Eco-Friendly Project Ideas

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Office of Community Engagement and Sustainability has announced the winners of the 2024 Great Green Idea Contest, an annual competition that encourages students to promote sustainability efforts on campus and offers up to $300.00 in cash prizes.

The top three projects could potentially be implemented on campus and were developed by biology major Brianna Cole, medical laboratory science student Nailah Chapman, and communications graduate student Briana Stauffer.

Cole, the first-place winner, has a strong admiration for thrifted and free clothing. Inspired by one of her biology teachers, she submitted an idea for the contest called “The Peayples Consignment.” The concept involves hosting a biannual, campus-wide outside consignment sale to encourage the reuse of gently used items. She believes this event would promote underconsumption and upcycling within the campus community, helping students save money while also supporting the environment.

Chapman, the second-place winner, proposed a sustainable composting initiative to reduce organic waste on campus. She suggested placing compost bins outside dining areas and dorms, making it easier for students and staff to dispose of food scraps. The program would aim to reduce landfill waste, enrich campus garden soil, lower waste disposal costs, and create educational opportunities. Chapman said this idea will be important in addressing food waste and teaching younger generations about responsible waste management.

Stauffer, the third-place winner, proposed hosting an e-waste recycling drive at the end of each academic year. Students would be able to bring old and broken tablets, laptops, cellphones, and other electronic devices to be collected in exchange for vouchers or discounts at the campus bookstore.

“We don’t think about how to recycle our technology like we do paper and plastic,” Stauffer said. “We need to consider the environmental impact of what phones are made of too.”

Through their proposals, Cole, Chapman, and Stauffer are encouraging other students to think about how they can support the environment and become more involved in sustainability efforts.