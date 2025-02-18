APSU Baseball Postpones Midweek Matchup with Southeast Missouri Due to Weather

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball against Southeast Missouri, Wednesday, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game, originally scheduled for February 19th at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park, will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Governors will return home to face Purdue Fort Wayne on Friday 4:00pm CT at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park. Don’t miss the Governors’ home opener! Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster. The four-game series will be streamed on ESPN+.

