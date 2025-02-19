Cold Weather Advisory in Effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Cold Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and most of Middle Tennessee, warning residents of dangerously low wind chills and frigid temperatures from midnight tonight through 10:00am Thursday and again from midnight Thursday night through 10:00am Friday.

Expected Conditions:

Tonight: Wind chills as low as -4°F, with actual temperatures dropping to 8°F. Snow flurries are possible, with gusty northwest winds up to 20 mph.

Potential Hazards:

Frostbite & Hypothermia: Prolonged exposure to these temperatures can be dangerous. Unprotected skin may develop frostbite in a short time, and hypothermia remains a significant risk.

Safety Precautions:

Dress warmly in layers, including a hat and gloves, to protect against extreme cold.

Residents are urged to stay updated on changing weather conditions and take necessary precautions to stay warm and safe.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.