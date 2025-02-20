Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 20th-24th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County has endured a bitterly cold week, with wind chills dropping below zero and temperatures struggling to climb above freezing.

While the frigid conditions continue into Thursday and Friday, a gradual warming trend is expected over the weekend, bringing relief from the deep freeze.

Thursday will remain exceptionally cold, with partly sunny skies and a high near 21°F. Wind chills as low as -5°F will make it feel even colder, with a light northwest breeze of 5 to 10 mph adding to the chill.

As Thursday night sets in, temperatures will plummet to around 6°F under mostly clear skies. Winds will calm, but the bitter cold will persist, making it essential to bundle up when heading outdoors.

On Friday, sunshine will bring a slight temperature increase, with highs reaching near 30°F. Winds will remain calm, but the air will still have a winter chill.

Friday night will see temperatures dropping again, settling at around 14°F under partly cloudy skies. Light winds will keep conditions quiet but cold.

By Saturday, the warming trend begins, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 38°F. Winds will remain light, shifting westward around 5 mph.

Saturday night will stay mostly clear, with a low of around 19°F. While still cold, it will be noticeably milder compared to previous nights.

On Sunday, temperatures will climb further, reaching a high near 47°F under mostly sunny skies. A gentle southwest breeze in the morning will contribute to the warming trend.

Sunday night will be milder than recent evenings, with partly cloudy skies and a low of around 30°F. A light southwest wind will continue.

Looking ahead to Monday, the warm-up continues, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 57°F—a welcome break from the frigid start to the week.

After a week of dangerously cold temperatures, Clarksville-Montgomery County will finally see a return to more comfortable conditions by the end of the weekend. Residents should continue to take precautions against the cold through Friday before enjoying a much-needed warm-up in the days ahead.