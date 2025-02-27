47.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Arts/Leisure

Second & Commerce Hosts “History on the Rocks” Winter Edition Discussion

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Customs House Museum’s Second & Commerce magazine hosts History on the Rocks at Strawberry Alley Ale Works. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)


Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Winter 2024-25 issue of Second & Commerce was adorned with a beautiful cover based on A Touch of Spring, an oil on wood piece created in 1997 by artist Tony Biagi.

Inside, the magazine was filled with interesting and informative articles, and once again the general public was invited to join the authors of those articles for an edition of History on the Rocks, a discussion hosted by Second & Commerce managing editor Shana Thornton.

Thornton spoke with Dr. Richard Gildrie on the subject of the Sevier Station Massacre, Laurina Lyle PhD on Water Proverbs, sculptor Jammie Williams on his bas-relief portraits for the Country Music Hall of Fame, and Nashville artist Alison Fullerton on her encaustic wax portraits of the Women Air Force Service Pilots, (WASPS).

Guests at the event, which took place at Strawberry Alley Ale Works, enjoyed appetizers, refreshments, trivia with prizes, and a lively discussion with the authors.

Photo Gallery

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information