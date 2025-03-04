Artist Daniela Thomas: Weaving Heritage and Myth into Masterful Portraits

Clarksville, TN – In a quiet studio filled with the hum of creativity, artist Daniela (D.C.) Thomas sits at her easel, surrounded by paints, brushes, and canvases in various stages of completion. Each piece tells a story—not only of her subjects but of the artist herself. Her work reflects a deep connection to history, myth, and the universe’s intricate patterns. But above all, it speaks to her matrilineal heritage, a wellspring of inspiration that flows through her art.

“Nothing is random. Everything is passion,” Thomas often says, a mantra that encapsulates her approach. Her curiosity drives her to explore a multitude of techniques and media, guiding her through the repetition of symbols that awaken memories. These symbols often emerge as constellations of meaning, a visual language that bridges the seen and unseen.

“Sometimes it’s jolting,” she admits, “sometimes meditative. But always, it’s a way of claiming my story—or the story of someone who trusts me to render them in paint.”

One of her most profound influences is her mother, whose life Thomas describes as a tapestry woven with both pain and love. Her mother’s resilience and creativity shine through many of Thomas’s portraits, as does the influence of her grandmother, Maria. “They’re at the center of my work,” she explains. “Their faces, their stories, and the patterns of their lives are the foundation of what I create.”

Thomas’s portraits often bear a striking resemblance to these women, as if their essence is etched into her brushstrokes. Even when painting others, echoes of her lineage appear, a testament to the indelible mark her ancestors have left on her.

Thomas’s journey as an artist began in the rural landscapes of Romania, where art was often practical and utilitarian. In a world where homesteading took precedence, creativity found its outlet in embroidery, knitting, and crafting items that served a purpose. Her grandmother taught her to cross-stitch at six years old, passing down techniques that had been honed through generations. “I made my own traditional Romanian blouses,” Thomas recalls, “and learned to knit, crochet, and even make soap from scratch.”

In middle school, her talent caught the attention of a teacher who saw the spark of something extraordinary. This teacher encouraged Thomas and her classmates to replicate the works of masters, introducing them to art history and color theory. “We couldn’t afford oil paints,” she remembers, “so we used tempera. My paintings would crack and flake, but my teacher never marked me down for it.” His enthusiasm for art, particularly Post-Impressionism, inspired Thomas to create original works alongside her assignments. His encouragement lit a fire that has never dimmed.

Years later, that fire burns brightly in Thomas’s current body of work, which blends abstract symbolism with a deeply personal narrative. Her portraits are not mere representations; they are explorations of spirit and memory. “Abstract oil portraiture draws me in the most,” she shares. “It’s a safe space to reflect on my life and the lives of the women I paint. Through colorful brushstrokes, I reveal their essence while protecting their secrets.”

Her recent exhibit at the Roxy Theatre for the Downtown ArtWalk, titled “Past, Present, and Future,” exemplifies this approach. Inspired by the theatre’s production of “A Charles Dickens Christmas,” the exhibit featured portraits paired with Dickensian quotes. Among the standout pieces were portrayals of Miss Havisham and Estella from Great Expectations, alongside original works that delved into themes of resilience and legacy. “It was a perfect pairing,” Thomas notes, “bringing together the timelessness of Dickens’s characters with the stories I’ve inherited and imagined.”

Thomas’s artistic process is as much about discovery as creation. Her fascination with patterns—both cosmic and human—fuels her imagination. She sees connections between the microcosm and macrocosm, the personal and the universal. “When I paint, I feel a delicate balance,” she says. “It’s as if I’m glimpsing the bigger picture of what I need to understand.” This sense of connection extends to her exploration of myth and folktales, which often find their way into her work as visual motifs or narrative undercurrents.

In her painting “Customs House Snow Globe,” for the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center that was turned into a Christmas ornament, Thomas blended her love of history and whimsy. Inspired by the museum’s architecture and a wintery theme of blue and silver, she envisioned the building encased in a snow globe. The result was a piece that captured the magic of the season while honoring the museum’s legacy. “It’s a nod to the past and a celebration of the present,” she explains, “a way to encapsulate the joy and wonder of this time of year.”

“We love D.C. because we sell her items in the store and we thought she would be a perfect fit for the ornament this year,” said Laura Cagaoan, Visitor Services Manager at the Customs House Museum.



“DC is an amazing local artist who creates beautiful, sensitive renderings that invite a fresh perspective. With this piece, she transformed the museum into an ice palace, making it appear encased in ice through her choice of colors. Her unique approach always offers a fascinating and intriguing take on things,” said Frank Lott, Customs House Executive Director.

As an artist, D.C. Thomas’s work is deeply rooted in her Romanian heritage and the creative lineage of her family. Her parents, both artists in their own right, instilled in her a love of expression and an appreciation for beauty. Her father’s caricatures and her mother’s tempera paintings provided an early education in the transformative power of art. “My mother had a magical red diary with blue ink writings,” Thomas recalls. “She yearned to create, even when supplies were scarce.”



Today, Thomas carries that legacy forward, blending traditional techniques with contemporary insights. Her paintings are windows into a world where history and myth converge, where the past informs the present, and where the personal becomes universal. Through her art, she seeks to understand, to connect, and to find the light—both within herself and in the subjects she portrays.



In her own words: “My stream of consciousness achieves a state of tranquility through the repetition of symbols in art. Nothing is random. Everything is passion.”

