Austin Peay State University Volleyball Announces 2025 Spring Matchups

Clarksville, TN – Ahead of his first season at the helm of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team, head coach Evan Amstutz announced the team’s spring schedule, Thursday.

“The team has been training so hard, and they’ve begun to mesh in such a special way,” said Amstutz. “Everyone on the team has made such huge strides – we can’t wait to test ourselves against other teams! Here we come!”

Austin Peay State University begins its spring season on March 22nd when it faces Tennessee State, Evansville, and Middle Tennessee at Alliance Volleyball Club in Franklin, Tennessee.

The Governors then host three matches at the Winfield Dunn Center. Austin Peay State University takes on Cumberland and Fisk, April 5th, before Trevecca, April 9th, comes to Clarksville. The APSU Govs then conclude the spring season with a match against Western Kentucky, April 17th, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

