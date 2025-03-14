Tennessee National Guard Deploys Blackhawk Helicopters to Battle Chattanooga Wildfire

Knoxville, TN – At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), the Tennessee National Guard is providing two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters, from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, to support wildfire response in the Chattanooga area.??

The Tennessee National Guard was notified of the request around 7:00am CT, and at approximately 9:00am CT, two Blackhawk helicopters departed from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. Each aircraft is equipped with Bambi Buckets used to provide hundreds of gallons of water to fight wildfires and are prepared to deliver water from nearby water sources directly to the needed area, as well as any other missions that support first responders.

The Soldiers and aircrews of the Tennessee National Guard are prepared to support firefighting efforts as long as needed.