Clarksville Police report Missing Person Douglas Wade Located and Safe

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has confirmed that Douglas Wade, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been located and is safe.

Wade, 24, was last seen voluntarily leaving a residence in the Allen Griffy Road area while visiting relatives from Illinois, prompting concerns from his family. Authorities issued a public alert on March 12th, 2025, requesting assistance in locating him.

The Clarksville Police Department thanked the public for their help in the search and assured that Wade is no longer considered missing. No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of his disappearance or recovery.