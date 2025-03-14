77.6 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 14, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police report Missing Person Douglas Wade Located and Safe
News

Clarksville Police report Missing Person Douglas Wade Located and Safe

News Staff
By News Staff
Douglas Wade
Douglas Wade

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has confirmed that Douglas Wade, who was reported missing earlier this week, has been located and is safe.

Wade, 24, was last seen voluntarily leaving a residence in the Allen Griffy Road area while visiting relatives from Illinois, prompting concerns from his family. Authorities issued a public alert on March 12th, 2025, requesting assistance in locating him.

The Clarksville Police Department thanked the public for their help in the search and assured that Wade is no longer considered missing. No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of his disappearance or recovery.

Previous article
National Gas Prices Dip Below $3 in 31 States as Travel Surges
Next article
Wind Advisory Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information