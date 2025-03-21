49.7 F
Clarksville
Saturday, March 22, 2025
HomeNewsTennessee Department of Health Reports First Measles Case of 2025 as Outbreak...
News

Tennessee Department of Health Reports First Measles Case of 2025 as Outbreak Spreads Nationwide

News Staff
By News Staff
Measles
Measles

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health is confirming the state’s first measles case in 2025 in a middle Tennessee resident. The likely source of the infection is being investigated.

The individual became infected with measles in early March and is recovering at home. Public health officials are working to identity other locations and persons potentially exposed to the virus.

There is currently an ongoing, national measles outbreak, involving over 300 cases in 11 states, including two deaths.

Measles typically has a classic red, spotty rash that begins on the face and spreads over the body. Additional symptoms can include fever, headache, and generally not feeling well, followed by rash, cough, red eyes, or congestion.

Measles is a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease which spreads very easily through the air when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes.

Measles starts with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat. It’s followed by a rash that spreads over the body. Measles virus is highly contagious virus and spreads through the air through coughing and sneezing. Make sure you and your child are protected with measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. (CDC)
Measles starts with fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes, and sore throat. It’s followed by a rash that spreads over the body. Measles virus is highly contagious virus and spreads through the air through coughing and sneezing. Make sure you and your child are protected with measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. (CDC)

TDH encourages consultation with your medical provider about measles prevention. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

More information for the public and for providers about measles is available on this page of the TDH website (tn.gov/health/cedep/reportable-diseases/measles-rubeola.html).

It is important for medical providers to consider measles and report suspected cases immediately to TDH at 615.741.7247.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health, tn.gov/health, is to protect, promote, and improve the health and well-being of all people in Tennessee.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Track and Field has strong start at Yellow Jacket Invitational
Next article
Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Set SEC Three-Point Record in 101-66 Rout of South Florida
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information