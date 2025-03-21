Tennessee Department of Health Reports First Measles Case of 2025 as Outbreak Spreads Nationwide

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health is confirming the state’s first measles case in 2025 in a middle Tennessee resident. The likely source of the infection is being investigated.

The individual became infected with measles in early March and is recovering at home. Public health officials are working to identity other locations and persons potentially exposed to the virus.

There is currently an ongoing, national measles outbreak, involving over 300 cases in 11 states, including two deaths.

Measles typically has a classic red, spotty rash that begins on the face and spreads over the body. Additional symptoms can include fever, headache, and generally not feeling well, followed by rash, cough, red eyes, or congestion.

Measles is a highly infectious and potentially fatal disease which spreads very easily through the air when an infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes.

TDH encourages consultation with your medical provider about measles prevention. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

More information for the public and for providers about measles is available on this page of the TDH website (tn.gov/health/cedep/reportable-diseases/measles-rubeola.html).

It is important for medical providers to consider measles and report suspected cases immediately to TDH at 615.741.7247.

