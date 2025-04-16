APSU Women’s Tennis Set to Battle North Alabama in ASUN Tournament Opener

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team is headed back to the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament for the third consecutive year as it faces No. 3 North Alabama in the first round on Thursday at 4:00pm at the UNF Tennis Complex.

Austin Peay (8-13, 4-5 ASUN) ended the regular season with a 4-3 loss at Florida Gulf Coast on April 13. Sophia Baranov defeated Ashley Matz, 6-3, 6-3 on the first court as Denise Torrealba took a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win on court two. Yu-Hua Cheng rounded out the Governors’ score with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Paloma Goldsmith on court six.

North Alabama (15-4, 7-3 ASUN) most recently fell 4-3 to North Florida on April 13th. The Lions dropped the early doubles point and won three singles matches on courts three, four, and six. Eeva Ristola defeated UNF’s Anslee Long, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 as Mathilde Delaney defeated UNF’s Gabriella Goyins, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. Lena Karlovcan rounded out the Lions’ score with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over UNF’s Alisa Lyshko.

The Governors and the Lions most recently battled on March 14th as the Lions took a 5-2 win at the Governors Tennis Courts. The APSU Govs took the early lead but took just one singles win with Torrealba’s 6-0, 6-4 victory over Emma Ansorge.

This marks the fifth all-time meeting of the two teams, with APSU leading the series, 4-1. Thursday’s match also marks the first time the Governors and the Lions have met in the postseason.

In last year’s ASUN Tournament, the Governors defeated No. 4 Kennesaw State 5-1 in the first round but fell 1-4 to No. 1 Stetson in the Semifinals.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.