Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis Set to Battle North Alabama in ASUN Tournament Opener

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Heads to ASUN Tournament, Opens Play Against North Alabama. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team is headed back to the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament for the third consecutive year as it faces No. 3 North Alabama in the first round on Thursday at 4:00pm at the UNF Tennis Complex. 

Austin Peay (8-13, 4-5 ASUN) ended the regular season with a 4-3 loss at Florida Gulf Coast on April 13. Sophia Baranov defeated Ashley Matz, 6-3, 6-3 on the first court as Denise Torrealba took a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win on court two. Yu-Hua Cheng rounded out the Governors’ score with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Paloma Goldsmith on court six. 

North Alabama (15-4, 7-3 ASUN) most recently fell 4-3 to North Florida on April 13th. The Lions dropped the early doubles point and won three singles matches on courts three, four, and six. Eeva Ristola defeated UNF’s Anslee Long, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 as Mathilde Delaney defeated UNF’s Gabriella Goyins, 2-6, 6-2, 6-4. Lena Karlovcan rounded out the Lions’ score with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over UNF’s Alisa Lyshko. 

The Governors and the Lions most recently battled on March 14th as the Lions took a 5-2 win at the Governors Tennis Courts. The APSU Govs took the early lead but took just one singles win with Torrealba’s 6-0, 6-4 victory over Emma Ansorge. 

This marks the fifth all-time meeting of the two teams, with APSU leading the series, 4-1. Thursday’s match also marks the first time the Governors and the Lions have met in the postseason. 

In last year’s ASUN Tournament, the Governors defeated No. 4 Kennesaw State 5-1 in the first round but fell 1-4 to No. 1 Stetson in the Semifinals. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

