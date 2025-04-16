56.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Clarksville Police reports Minor-Injury Crash Temporarily Closes Part of Riverside Drive Near Panda Express

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that a vehicle accident with minor injuries briefly shut down part of Riverside Drive near Panda Express on Tuesday afternoon, causing delays for northbound commuters.

The crash occurred around 4:22pm, prompting the Clarksville Police to temporarily close the northbound lanes headed toward North Second Street while first responders worked the scene. Traffic in the area was heavily congested as officers directed drivers away from the crash site and advised motorists to find alternate routes.

Emergency personnel quickly responded, and no serious injuries were reported. The roadway has since been reopened, and traffic is flowing normally once again.

At this time, no additional details about the cause of the crash or those involved have been released. The Clarksville Police Department continues to monitor traffic and ensure safety in the area.

Drivers are reminded to remain cautious and alert while commuting through high-traffic zones.

