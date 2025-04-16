Austin Peay State University Baseball hits the road for series against Eastern Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team did not get the outcome it sought in its Atlantic Sun Conference series against North Alabama, taking just one game in the three-game set.

Austin Peay State University comes off a loss to Morehead State on Tuesday and look to bounce back and collect a series win against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in their sixth ASUN series of the season starting on Thursday at 5:00pm CT, Thursday, at Turkey Hughes Field at Earle Combs Stadium in Richmond, Kentucky.

Leading Off

The Austin Peay State University Governors travel to Richmond, Kentucky, to face the Colonels of Eastern Kentucky. The APSU baseball team did not get the result it wished for after losing two of three at North Alabama and falling to Morehead State in its midweek contest on Tuesday.

Despite the team outcome not being what the Govs wanted, a handful of individuals performed above and beyond. The APSU Govs swept the Atlantic sun Conference Weekly Award recognitions with Cameron Nickens and Lyndon Glidewell winning the ASUN Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week awards, respectively.

Governors Bullpen

Austin Peay State University, as a team against North Alabama last weekend, had a combined 8.82 ERA while striking out 42 batters. Junior right-handed pitcher Lyndon Glidewell put his name in the record book as he became the sixth Governor to throw a no-hitter in program history. He is the first individual to earn this feat since Mike Eikenberry in 1996.

Lyndon Glidewell struck out five batters in his appearance and only allowed one baserunner in the first inning of the ballgame. He was just one batter away from throwing Austin Peay’s first-ever perfect game.



Following his performance, he was named the ASUN Pitcher of the Week, Tennessee Sports Writers Association Pitcher of the Week, and National Pitcher of the Week, presented by the College Baseball Foundation.

First Hacks

Austin Peay State University, who had the Nation’s longest win streak, fell to the North Alabama Lions in Game 1 of the series last weekend in a tight 9-10 game. The APSU Govs were able to take one game in the series by winning Game 2 by a score of 20-0. Last week, the Govs batted .418 as a team, hitting 16 home runs, 12 doubles, and two triples while tallying 54 RBI over four games. The Governors currently lead the nation with a .604 slugging percentage.

Center fielder John Bay leads the nation in runs scored (61) after a huge week at the plate. The senior slugger batted .529 (9-for-17) with five home runs and 13 RBI over four games last week. He hit a pair of homers in the Govs midweek against MTSU and then hit three more in the series against North Alabama, which now puts him 10 home runs away from the all-time home run record at Austin Peay. Bay is also ranked fifth in the nation for home runs (15).

APSU outfielder Cameron Nickens earned ASUN Player of the Week honors for the third time this season after a .619 (13-for-21) week at the plate. He hit three home runs and had 15 total bases in the series opener, which tied the program record for both categories in a single game.

Outfielder Brody Szako had a slower week at the plate, going just 2-for-10 over the weekend against UNA. He hit his second career grand slam in the series finale, where he went 1-for-4 with a homer and a walk.

Austin Peay State University infielder Andres Matias batted .250 (2-for-8) last week, hitting a double and a solo home run. He dropped below .300 on the season but still bats .299 while being productive in his role at the bottom half of the order.

First baseman/catcher Gus Freeman had another quiet but successful week at the plate, batting .308 (4-for-13) while tallying two RBI. Freeman walked five times and was hit by pitches twice to help give him a .550 on-base percentage while also being 2-for-3 in stolen base attempts. He also ranks in the top 10 of eight offensive ASUN categories.

Infielder Kyler Proctor showed off his power and his speed last week. The Oklahoma State transfer batted .474 (9-for-19) over four games, hitting a double, two triples, and two home runs while collecting eight RBI.

APSU infielder/designated hitter Cole Johnson batted .368 (7-for-19) with a double and a homer last week while tallying six RBI. He is having a great year at the plate as he is batting .326 at the plate so far this season with a total of six homers and 39 RBI.

Infielder Ray Velazquez had a great week at the plate, batting .526 (10-for-19). He had the second most hits for the Govs over Austin Peay’s last four games. He had three doubles and three home runs while tallying 10 RBI. Velazquez ranks in the top 10 of four offensive ASUN categories and has the third-best OPS in the league with a 1.102.

Catcher Trevor Conley caught all three games against North Alabama over the weekend, batting .417 (5-for-12) with a pair of doubles and three RBI. He had a .583 slugging percentage with a .500 OBP after walking twice.

Facing The Colonels

Series History

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series 65-61. The Governors swept the Colonels earlier at home this season. They outscored EKU 36 to 15 in their first series. APSU took the series finale in run-rule walk off fashion, winning by a score of 12-2. Lyndon Glidewell picked up his fourth win of the season in the start after throwing 5.1 innings, and striking out a single game career-high seven batters.

About The Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Eastern Kentucky is in last place in the Gold Division with a 4-11 conference record, eight games behind the first-place Govs. The Colonels got to enjoy a week off of midweek games and are on a two-game losing streak, falling to the Lipscomb Bisons in Games 2 and 3 in their conference series last weekend.

At The Plate

EKU comes into the series with a .225 team batting average, which ranks 11th overall in the ASUN. As a team, the Colonels have recorded 70 extra-base hits with 24 home runs, 40 doubles, six triples, and have tallied 122 RBI over 37 games.

Junior infielder Diego Alana has led the Colonels offensively this season, batting .338 with a home run and nine RBI at the top of the order. He leads EKU in batting average and on-base percentage (.400).

On The Mound

EKU ranks 10th in the ASUN with a team ERA of 7.77. Over 37 games and 302.1 innings, the Colonels have allowed 310 runs, 261 earned, and opponents are batting .303 against their staff, which is the fourth highest in the ASUN.

Redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Bradley Gagen leads the Colonels’ staff with nine starts this season. He has a 0-6 record, however, with a 5.86 ERA and a 1.84 WHIP. He has thrown the third most innings pitched (35.1) on the staff this year and has given up 15 extra-base hits.

Broadcast Information

