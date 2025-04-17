Nashville Sounds Win Slugfest against Charlotte Knights with 14-Hit, 11-7 Effort in Extras

Charlotte, NC – The Nashville Sounds jumped out to a two-game series lead in Charlotte after taking down the Knights 11-7 in extra innings on Wednesday night. The Sounds matched their season-high with 14 hits and three home runs in the winning effort and had six of the nine starters record multi-hit performances.

RHP Jacob Misiorowski got the start for the Sounds and was gifted a 1-0 lead as he took the mound for his first inning of work. Nashville pieced together a two-out rally started by an Ernesto Martinez Jr. single. A walk, fielding error, and wild pitch allowed Martinez Jr. to score the game’s first run.

Misiorowski allowed a pair of hits in the first but stranded both as he picked up two strikeouts in the frame. Jimmy Herron and Andruw Monasterio carried over their hot bats from Tuesday night to build a 5-0 lead after the top of the third.

Herron hit his first home run of the season in the second inning while Monasterio made it back-to-back games with a home run as he went yard in the top of the third. Tim Elko responded with a two-run home run of his own off Misiorowski in the home half of the inning. It was the first of two home runs for Elko as part of a three-hit, four-RBI night at the plate to make it 5-2 in favor of the Sounds.

Charlotte scored seven unanswered runs after Monasterio’s home run. Five of the runs were charged to Misiorowski who ended the game without a decision after working 5.0 IP while allowing seven hits (2 HR) and struck out five with two walks and 23 batters faced. The Knights also got to right-hander Sam McWilliams who entered the game without a run allowed in his first three appearances of the season.

In 1.1 IP on Wednesday, McWilliams allowed two earned on two hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Craig Yoho took over on the mound in relief of McWilliams with two outs in the seventh and the Sounds trailing 7-5 and got his first batter faced to pop out.

Facing Adisyn Coffey in the top of the eighth, the Sounds once again put together a two-out rally. Raynel Delgado got it started with a two-out walk and moved from first to third on a Herron single. Freddy Zamora drew the Sounds within one with a RBI single.

The inning stayed alive on the second Charlotte error of the game to load the bases. Jared Oliva drew a walk on a challenged pitch to even the score at 7-7. Yoho picked up his first and only strikeout to end the bottom of the eighth and successfully pitch around a two-out double to keep the game tied.

Daz Cameron got the scoring started in extras with a two-RBI double and Oliva extended the lead four pitches later with his third home run of the season to make it 11-7.

Jesus Liranzo earned the win after pitching the final two innings for Nashville. He did not allow a hit and worked around a walk and hit batter for two scoreless innings and left two Knights stranded in the 10th.