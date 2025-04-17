Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 17th–21st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming week in Clarksville-Montgomery County brings a mix of sunshine, mild spring temperatures, and scattered rain chances.

Temperatures will hover in the 70s and low 80s, with breezy conditions and a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible from Friday night through early next week.

Residents should prepare for pleasant conditions during the day and a few wet spells, primarily at night and into the weekend.

Thursday will start mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers between 11:00am and noon, but skies are expected to clear gradually, bringing sunshine by the afternoon. The high will reach near 75 degrees, with south-southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with mild temperatures and a low around 62 degrees. A south wind of 10 to 15 mph will continue into the night, with gusts as high as 20 mph, keeping the evening breezy but calm.

Friday will be partly sunny, and the warmest day of the week, with a high near 81 degrees. Expect south-southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts that could reach 30 mph, making it a gusty but mostly dry end to the workweek.

Friday night will bring increasing clouds and a 20 percent chance of showers after 1:00am. The temperature will dip to around 67 degrees, with south winds near 10 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday brings a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1:00pm, under mostly cloudy skies. The high will be near 82 degrees, with south-southwest winds around 10 mph and gusts reaching 20 mph. Despite the clouds, it will be a warm and humid afternoon.

Saturday night brings a heightened 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures will stay mild, with a low around 63 degrees. Winds will ease slightly, blowing from the south at around 5 mph.

Sunday continues the unsettled trend, with a 40 percent chance of showers, and thunderstorms possible after 1:00pm. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 78 degrees, with south winds of 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Sunday night looks wetter, with showers and thunderstorms likely after 1:00am. The low will be around 56 degrees, and skies will remain mostly cloudy. The chance of precipitation rises to 60%, with south-southwest winds around 10 mph.

Monday starts the new week with a 40 percent chance of showers, but conditions improve by midday with partly sunny skies and a high near 72 degrees, offering a brief reprieve from the weekend’s storms.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with just a 20 percent chance of showers and a cooler low around 49 degrees, setting up for a more tranquil start to the following week.

Overall, this week features warm temperatures and intervals of sunshine, interrupted by occasional rounds of showers and thunderstorms—especially through the weekend. Keep an umbrella handy and check back for updates as weather conditions evolve.