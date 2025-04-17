Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls Just Short in 4-3 ASUN Tournament Battle vs. North Alabama

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 4-3 to North Alabama on Thursday in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament at the UNF Tennis Courts.
Austin Peay (8-14, 4-5 ASUN) did not take the early doubles point as North Alabama’s (16-4, 7-2 ASUN) took wins on courts one and three. Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba fell 6-3 to Stanislava Bobrovnikova and Eeva Rostola on court one as Elena Thiel and Asia Fontana fell 6-2 to Lena Karlovcan and Mathilde Delaney on court three.
The Governors took three singles wins on courts two, four, and six. Torrealba defeated Ada Karabacak 6-0, 7-6 (7-4) on the second court. Bohlen returned from her early deficit to take a 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 over Mathilde Delaney on court four. On court six, Cheng took a 6-2, 6-1 win over Lena Karlovcan.
For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.
Results
Doubles
- Stanislava Bobrovnikova/Eeva Rostola def. Yu-Hua Cheng/Denise Torrealba, 6-3
- Ada Karabacak/Anoek Pruijmboom vs. Sophia Baranov/Luca Bohlen, abandoned at 3-5
- Lena Karlovcan/Mathilde Delaney def. Elena Thiel/Asia Fontana, 6-2
Singles
- Stanislava Bobrovnikova def. Sophia Baranov, 6-4, 6-3
- Denise Torrealba def. Ada Karabacak, 6-0, 7-6 (7-4)
- Eeva Ristola def. Asia Fontana, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3
- Luca Bohlen def. Mathilde Delaney, 1-6, 6-4, 6-0
- Senem Ocal def. Elena Thiel, 6-4, 6-1
- Yu-Hua Cheng def. Lena Karlovcan, 6-2, 6-1