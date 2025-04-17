Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Falls Just Short in 4-3 ASUN Tournament Battle vs. North Alabama

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team fell 4-3 to North Alabama on Thursday in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament at the UNF Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (8-14, 4-5 ASUN) did not take the early doubles point as North Alabama’s (16-4, 7-2 ASUN) took wins on courts one and three. Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba fell 6-3 to Stanislava Bobrovnikova and Eeva Rostola on court one as Elena Thiel and Asia Fontana fell 6-2 to Lena Karlovcan and Mathilde Delaney on court three.

The Governors took three singles wins on courts two, four, and six. Torrealba defeated Ada Karabacak 6-0, 7-6 (7-4) on the second court. Bohlen returned from her early deficit to take a 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 over Mathilde Delaney on court four. On court six, Cheng took a 6-2, 6-1 win over Lena Karlovcan.

