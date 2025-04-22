APSU Men’s Golf Tied for Eighth After Day One at ASUN Championship

Valdosta, GA – Led by a three-under 69 from Patton Samuels and two-under 70 from Logan Spurrier, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a two-under 286 and is tied for eighth place after the opening round of the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, Monday, at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University posted a team score four shots below its season scoring average and is tied with North Florida after 18 holes at the par-72, 7,482-yard course. The APSU Govs are four shots ahead of 10th-place Bellarmine and 10 shots better than 11th-place Eastern Kentucky. The Governors also trail seventh-place Lipscomb by one stroke and are three shots behind sixth-place Queens.

Central Arkansas leads the ASUN Conference Championship after shooting 17-under 271 as a team in the opening round, and the Bears’ Noah Blaickner is the individual leader after carding an eight-under 64.

Samuels carded an eagle and three birdies en route to his team-leading 14th round in the 60s and 20th round at even or under par this season. Spurrier used a team-best four birdies to card his first round under par this season. Samuels is tied for seventh place, and Spurrier is tied for 13th after the opening round of the ASUN Championship.

Seth Smith shot an even-par 72 in the opening round and is for 26th after one round. Reece Britt carded the final counting score for the APSU Govs, shooting three-over 75 to finish the day tied for 48th.

Rounding out the lineup for the Govs, Payne Elkins shot an 80 in the first round of the ASUN Championship and is in 60th place.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Lipscomb and North Florida for the second round of the ASUN Conference Championship and begins on Wednesday, teeing off at 7:00am CT off hole No. 10. The Scoreboard will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.