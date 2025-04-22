Jacob Weaver, Ray Velazquez Sweep ASUN Weekly Honors for APSU Baseball

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) senior right-handed pitcher Jacob Weaver and Junior infielder Ray Velazquez swept the Atlantic Sun Conference weekly award selections after another no-hitter and a remarkable performance at the plate. In back-to-back weeks, the Governors have swept the ASUN weekly award selections.

Weaver earned ASUN Pitcher of the Week recognition after throwing the seventh individual no-hitter in program history, just six days after Lyndon Glidewell threw the sixth in program history. He worked a complete seven innings in the 10-0 victory over Eastern Kentucky, Friday, in Richmond, Kentucky. Weaver completed the game in just 83 pitches and allowed three walks in the contest. Weaver and Glidewell are the first pair of arms to throw two no-hitters in the same season since 1970.

Velazquez earned the ASUN Player of the Week honor for his first time this season after batting .429 (6-for-14) with three home runs and a pair of doubles while tallying six RBI. Two of his three home runs came in the series finale against EKU on Saturday. His first was a solo shot in the fifth, which was the Govs’ first run of the game. He later homered to the opposite field with a go-ahead three-run shot, which was the deciding factor of the game.

Velazquez is currently in the top 10 of six ASUN offensive categories and leads the league with a 1.404 OPS in conference play.

