APSU Close Strong at ASUN Championship, Secure Ninth

Valdosta, GA – Led by a second-straight under-par round from Reece Britt, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot a 292 in the final round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golf Championship, Thursday, and finished in ninth place with a score of 869 at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University finished the tournament at five-over par, four shots ahead of 10th-place Eastern Kentucky and 10 shots ahead of 11th-place Bellarmine. The Governors also finished 15 shots behind eighth-place Queens and 16 shots behind seventh-place Lipscomb.

Central Arkansas won the ASUN Championship with a score of 26-under 838, and Stetson’s Gaspar Glaudas was the individual medalist with a score of 11-under 205.

Britt led the Governors in his final collegiate round, shooting one-under 71 to pick up 18 spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 26th with a score of one-under 215. Britt carded a team-best five birdies in the final round at the par-72, 7,482-yard track.

Patton Samuels carded an even-par 72 in the final round to finish tied for 24th with a score of two-under 214. Logan Spurrier was next in line for the APSU Govs, shooting a one-over 73 in the third round to finish in 37th place with a score of 218.

Seth Smith tallied the final counting score of the third round of the Governors, shooting four-over 76 to finish tied for 46th with a score of 222.

Finally, freshman Grady Cox, who was subbed into the No. 5 spot in the lineup before the third round, shot an 80 in the third round of the ASUN Championship.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.