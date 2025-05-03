APSU Track and Field Cap Regular Season with Surge of Personal Bests at Music City Challenge

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team concluded its regular season at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, with multiple Governors setting personal bests in their respective events, Saturday, at the Vanderbilt Outdoor Track.

A pair of Governors set personal bests in the 400-meter with Taylin Segree finishing fifth in the event and Alexis Arnett placing 11th in the 33-player field. Segree’s mark comes just a day after she raced a PR in the 200-meter dash.

Neveah Schmeling shaved eight tenths of a second off her previous best in the 100-meter hurdles, which she set in late March at the UAB Spring Invitational. A pair of Governors, Busiwa Asinga and Shaniya Davis – competing in the event for the first time this season – placed second amongst their respective heats in the 400-meter hurdles.

Taylah Upshaw posted her second-best performance of the season in the 800-meter, with her time being less than a second off her personal best set two weeks ago at the Bryan Clay Invitational in

In the throwing events, Emma Tucker had her career’s best in the hammer toss with a with a 42.19-meter mark, while Chloe Peterson’s 11.61-meter shot put was the best of her freshman campaign. Peterson, a St. Michael, Minnesota native, has improved on her mark in the shot put across each meet of the outdoor season leading up to Saturday’s PR.

Up next, the Governors prepare for the 2025 Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship hosted by North Florida, May 15th-17th, at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.