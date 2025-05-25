Kick Off Memorial Day with Bold Burgers from the Grill

Palatine, IL — The smoky sizzle of burgers and hot dogs is the soundtrack of summer. According to the 25th annual Weber GrillWatch™ Survey, over 80% of grill owners rank burgers as their #1 grill favorite, followed closely by hot dogs at 75%.

To celebrate America’s grill-side passion, Weber has unveiled its first-ever burger-exclusive cookbook, Weber’s Big Book of Burgers. This all-in-one guide captures the spirit of backyard cooking with 160 mouthwatering recipes, each accompanied by a full-color photo.

“This isn’t just a burger book—it’s a blueprint for the ultimate outdoor party,” says Jamie Purviance, New York Times best-selling cookbook author. “From gourmet dogs and inventive sides to refreshing cocktails, it’s packed with flavor inspiration.”

A highlight of the book is the America the Burgerful section, spotlighting regional icons like the spicy green chili cheeseburgers of Santa Fe and Columbia, South Carolina’s creamy pimento cheeseburgers.

The Sausage and Hot Dog Geography section pays tribute to local legends, including the Chicago-Style Hot Dog, loaded with tangy sport peppers and neon relish, and the classic New York dog topped with sweet red onions.

Recipe: Extreme Burgers

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Grill Time: 6–8 minutes

Ingredients:

4 slices thick-cut bacon

? cup mayonnaise

1 tsp minced garlic

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 ripe Hass avocados

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tsp minced garlic

2 lbs ground chuck (80% lean)

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp onion powder

8 thin slices cheddar cheese

4 hamburger buns, split

4 Boston lettuce leaves

1 ripe beefsteak tomato, sliced into 4 thick rounds

Instructions:

Crisp the Bacon: In a skillet over medium heat, cook the bacon until golden and crispy, about 10–12 minutes, turning occasionally. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Make Garlic Mayo: In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon garlic, ¼ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper. Prepare Guacamole: Mash the avocados with lime juice, 2 teaspoons garlic, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Form the Patties: In a large bowl, gently mix the ground chuck with Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, onion powder, 1 teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper. Form eight ½-inch thick patties slightly larger than your buns. Chill until ready to grill. Grill the Burgers: Preheat the grill for direct cooking over medium-high heat (400°–500°F). Grill patties with the lid closed for 6–8 minutes, flipping once. During the final minute, top each patty with cheese and toast the buns cut-side down over direct heat. Assemble: Spread garlic mayo on the bottom bun, layer with lettuce, tomato, two cheesy patties, a generous scoop of guacamole, bacon slices (torn in half), and more garlic mayo. Cap with the top bun.

Serve hot and dig in!

Discover More

To explore Weber’s Big Book of Burgers or grab your own copy, visit www.weber.com or www.amazon.com.