Clarksville Police Investigate Shooting Near Fort Campbell Boulevard Walmart

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to multiple 911 calls at approximately 7:13pm, reporting a shooting that had occurred behind Walmart, located at 1680 Fort Campbell Boulevard. The incident happened at the intersection of Quinn Lane and Glenkirk Drive.

Officers have detained three individuals, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Several apartments on Glenkirk Drive were struck by projectiles; however, there have been no reported injuries at this time.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.