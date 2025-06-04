Austin Peay State University Trustees Approve Turner Family Event Center, Health Building Namings

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees approved the naming of multiple campus spaces during its quarterly meeting on Friday, April 11th, 2025, including an event center and several sections of the Health Professions Building.

Each naming recognizes significant contributions from alumni, community leaders, and organizations to the university. Honorees include Jack and Margie Turner, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation, Bill Wyatt, Curtis G. Johnson, and Wendy Araya.

“These naming recognitions celebrate individuals and organizations whose generosity has transformed Austin Peay State University’s campus and student experience,” said Kris Phillips, vice president of APSU’s Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “By honoring supporters like the Turner family and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation, we not only acknowledge their investment in our future but also highlight partnerships that directly enhance our health professions programs and community engagement initiatives.”

The board approved the following naming:

The Jack and Margie Turner Family Event Center

The property at 416 College Street will be named the Jack and Margie Turner Family Event Center in recognition of the transformational giving and longstanding support the Turners have provided to Austin Peay State University over several decades.

The Turners’ involvement with APSU extends well beyond financial contributions and includes active participation in the Red Coat Society, Tower Club, Candlelight Ball, Governors Club, and Govs Golf Classic.

Their sponsorship of the Command Sergeant Major Darol Walker Award Ceremony and Breakfast and the APSU Governors Military Hall of Fame has strengthened the bond between the university, Fort Campbell, and Austin Peay’s military-affiliated students.

Health Professions Building Namings

Four spaces within the under-construction Health Professions Building received naming designations:

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation Floor and Courtyard – The first floor and outdoor courtyard will recognize the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation’s lead gift to support the Health Professions Building and the positive impact the organization has made on Austin Peay through the years. This contribution directly addresses the region’s critical healthcare workforce needs by expanding APSU’s capacity to educate and train skilled health professionals.

The Bill Wyatt Enrichment Center – The first-floor enrichment center classrooms will recognize Bill Wyatt, a 1970 APSU graduate who has been a pivotal figure in advancing healthcare initiatives in Clarksville-Montgomery County. As a founding member and former chair of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation, Wyatt helped establish the organization’s partnership with Austin Peay State University that led to the creation of the Bill Wyatt Distinguished Professorship in 2022. His leadership has been instrumental in bridging healthcare education and community needs throughout the region.

The Curtis G. Johnson Atrium – The first-floor atrium will be named in honor of Curtis G. Johnson, a 1986 alumnus and former member of the Tennessee House of Representatives (2005-2025) who was instrumental in securing state funding for the Health Professions Building.

The Wendy Araya Family Clinical Simulation Bed – This area will be named in recognition of Wendy Araya, a 1991 APSU nursing graduate who later received her master’s and doctoral degrees from the Vanderbilt School of Nursing. Araya created the Wendy Araya Family Endowed Scholarship to support nursing students.

To support fundraising initiatives or establish a corporate sponsorship, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or email give@apsu.edu.