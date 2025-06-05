74.5 F
101st Airborne Fires Up JRTC with NGSW and Long-Range Air Assault Might

Screaming Eagles Lead Army Transformation with Cutting-Edge Training at Fort Johnson

By News Staff
Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air assault) e the fire the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) during a live fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, LA. May 20th, 2025. (Spc. Alexander Goff, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))
Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air assault) e the fire the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) during a live fire exercise at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Johnson, LA. May 20th, 2025. (Spc. Alexander Goff, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault))

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Johnson, LA – Under the unforgiving Louisiana sun and deep within the high-stakes crucible of the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC), the legendary 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) put its elite capabilities on full display during a dynamic month-long rotation from May 1st–26th, 2025.

Dubbed “Forged in the Box,” this training exercise was more than just preparation—it was a bold demonstration of the Army’s transformation and the Screaming Eagles’ dominance in Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault (L2A2) operations.

At the heart of the action, Soldiers from the 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team (MBCT) executed complex missions in contested, near-peer environments, refining tactics and testing future-forward weaponry under real-world stressors.

One of the standout moments came on May 20th when troops from 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment showcased the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) in a live-fire exercise that crackled through the pine forests of Fort Johnson. The NGSW—designed to replace legacy small arms—is part of the Army’s modernization effort to equip Soldiers with more lethal, accurate, and adaptive firepower.

“The NGSW gives us enhanced range, better target acquisition, and the flexibility to outmatch anything we’ve faced in past conflicts,” said one squad leader following the event. “It’s a game-changer.”

But firepower was just one part of the showcase. The training rotation emphasized full-spectrum readiness—rapid deployment, sustained operations across dispersed terrain, and synchronization of ground and air assault elements at scale. The 101st’s ability to insert combat power at long range with speed and precision underscores why it remains a centerpiece of the Army’s global response force.

The “box” at JRTC is known for its intensity—and for forging some of the Army’s toughest warriors. In May 2025, the 101st Airborne proved once again that it is not only ready for tomorrow’s fight but leading the charge into the future.

