APSU Baseball’s Gain Braunecker, Jacob Weaver Recognized for Excellence On and Off the Field

Greenwood, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball’s Gavin Braunecker and Jacob Weaver were named to the 2025 Academic All-District® Baseball teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the diamond and in the classroom.

In addition, Braunecker advanced to the national ballot to be voted on by CSC members. The First, Second, and Third-Team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced on July 1st. For more information about the CSC Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com.

The Effingham, Illinois native and southpaw transfer from Bellarmine, Braunecker was named Second Team All-ASUN after a 9-0 year on the mound in the regular season. He finished his 2025 campaign with a perfect 10-0 win-loss record and was named to the ASUN All-Tournament Team following a win over Jacksonville in the second round of the championship.

He led the league in wins, which also ranked ninth nationally. His 35 runs allowed this season were the ninth-fewest given up in the league, and his 17 walks allowed were tied for the fourth fewest in the league. In league play, Braunecker had the 10th-lowest opponent batting average of .249 and ranked seventh with 50 strikeouts. Braunecker received his master’s in strategic leadership and finished his graduate program with a 3.75 GPA.

The Fruita, Colorado native, Weaver is a former CSC Academic All-District® nominee following the APSU Govs’ 2024 season. He threw the Governors’ second no-hitter of the season, April 18th at Eastern Kentucky, becoming the eighth individual to throw a no-hitter in program history.

The senior finished the 2025 season with a 5-2 record with 56 strikeouts over 70.1 innings. His 206-career strikeouts and 258-career innings pitched both rank 10th in program history. Weaver graduated in May after completing his master’s in strategic leadership with a 4.00 GPA.