Education

Austin Peay State University Robotics Camp Ignites STEM Passion in Local Youth

By News Staff
Dr. Mike Wilson, the director of Austin Peay State University’s GIS Center, helps a student program a basic robot during the university’s inaugural Robotics Camp. (Colby Wilson, APSU)
Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – As students grow older and technology advances, sparking an early interest in STEM fields is crucial – and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) new Robotics Camp is helping local middle and high school students ignite that passion.

The free summer camp was hosted from June 2nd-5th, 2025, in the APSU GIS Center. Participants built and programmed their own robots, then used them to complete basic tasks.

Dr. Mike Wilson, the GIS Center’s director, and Dr. Md. Ali Haider, assistant professor of engineering technology, developed the concept for the program. Although the initial plan was for a robotics competition, the camp soon shifted to a learning-focused approach aimed at introducing students to the field.

“If we can put something out ahead of time to reach these kids before they go to college, that’s really beneficial,” Haider said. “The main point is, we’ve triggered their interest.”

Students at Austin Peay State University’s Robotics Camp were able to program their robots to complete basic tasks, like navigating through specific pathways. (Colby Wilson, APSU)
Mason Cordell, GIS systems engineer, worked with students during the camp and said the skills they learned can help them in both robotics and daily life.

“I want to get kids excited about the sciences, get them used to that troubleshooting process,” he said. “I’d love to see more widespread enrollment from all of the Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools.”

Doug Catelier, project manager for Austin Peay State University’s GIS Center, assists a student during the university’s inaugural Robotics Camp. (Colby Wilson, APSU)
Cordell and Haider plan to expand the camp in the future with activities for older students, and their goal is to help learners discover an interest in STEM before they pursue higher education.

“[I love] that spark in someone’s eyes when they get a concept, or when they experience that joy of solving a puzzle and making it click,” Cordell said. “That’s what really helps me sleep well at night.”

