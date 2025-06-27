Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 27th, 2025

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be resurfacing on I-24 from east of SR 13 (US-79) to west of Trough Springs Road.

6/29 – 7/2, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 5.41 – 11.63).

Montgomery County – SR 12

Pavement repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures along SR 12 for pavement repair and pothole patching (MM 0 – 23.78).

Montgomery County – SR 13

Resurfacing on SR-13 (US-79) from west of Jim Johnson Road to the Kentucky State Line.

Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm (excluding weekends), there will be temporary lane closures on SR 13 for paving operations (MM 28.67 – 31.99). One lane will remain open at all times.

Montgomery County – SR 48

Resurfacing on SR 48 (Trenton Road) from SR 13 (US-79) to the Kentucky state line.

Daily (excluding weekends), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary, alternating lane closures on SR 48 (MM 6.86 – 12.44). One lane will remain open.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for grading, drainage, and paving installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

Davidson County – I-24

Digital message sign repair.

6/26, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a single lane closure on I-24 eastbound for DMS repair (MM 52.8 – 54.0).

LED streetlight conversion.

6/26 & 6/30 – 7/2, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a stationary left lane closure for LED streetlight conversion from Old Glenrose Avenue to Haywood Lane (MM 49.5 – 53.5).

6/26 & 6/30 – 7/2, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a stationary left lane closure for LED streetlight conversion on I-24 from Bell Road to Old Franklin Road (MM 56.1 – 57.3).

Resurfacing.

6/29 – 7/2, 8:00pm – 5 am., there will be alternating lane closures on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane in both directions for texture coating (MM 53 – 57).

Davidson County – I-40

Harpeth River bridge repair.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 for bridge repair work (MM 194 – 196).

Nashville International Airport/I-40 at the Donelson Pike (SR 255) Interchange.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating triple lane closures on I-40 in both directions for texture coating on the bridges over I-40 (MM 214.4 – 218).

Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System maintenance.

LOOK AHEAD: 7/7 – 7/9, Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be double and triple lane closures on I-40 westbound and a single lane closure on I-40 eastbound for the replacing of digital messaging signs (MM 201 – 2024). Rolling roadblocks will be present.



Unpaved shoulder drop-off repair.

Daily, 9:00am – 4:00pm, there will be shoulder closures along I-40 westbound for shoulder repair (MM 218 – 222.67).

Davidson County – I-65

Pavement resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling, paving, and striping from near Armory Drive to I-40 (MM 79 – 85). there will be temporary ramp closures, not to exceed three hours, on I-65 northbound at Armory Drive, I-440, and Wedgewood Avenue.

The resurfacing on I-65 from I-40 to near the Cumberland River Bridge.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 84 – 87.4). Some ramps may be temporarily closed on some nights for the resurfacing work.

Davidson County and Rutherford County – I-24

Survey and utility work.

Daily (excluding weekends), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there may be intermittent shoulder closures on I-24 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 53 – 67). Traffic control will be in place.

Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there may be intermittent outside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey and utility work (MM 53 – 67). Traffic control will be in place.

Davidson County and Sumner County – I-65

I-65 widening and improvements from near Rivergate Parkway to near US 31W (SR 41).

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W for bridge work (MM 95 – 99). One lane will remain open in both directions.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions for construction activities (MM 95 – 99). there will be intermittent ramp closures at SR 174 (Long Hollow Pike) and US-31W (SR 41) as needed.

Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, East Cedar Street will be closed for bridge construction activities.

Dickson County – I-40

Aerial utility crossing work.

6/29, 6:00am – 9:00am, there will be a rolling roadblock along I-40 in both directions near the Johnny Cash and eastbound Dickson County rest area for aerial utility crossing work (MM 170).

Dickson County and Hickman County – I-40

Resurfacing.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for resurfacing operations from the Hickman and Dickson County line to near East Piney Road (MM 160.4 – 168.8).

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

Nashville SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System installation.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 6:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 135 – 148.1).

Robertson County – SR 11

Striping.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be mobile operations for striping along SR 11 in both directions (MM 7.04 – 9.32 and MM 25 – 27.04).

Robertson County – SR 76

Intersection improvements.

Daily, 8:00am – 3:00pm, there will be lane closures on SR 76 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation (MM 14.8 – 15.5).

Stewart County – SR 76

Attenuator repair.

6/26 and 6/27, Daily, 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be an inside lane closure on SR 76 between Bumpus Mills Road and Water Street in Dover for attenuator repair.

