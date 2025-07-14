86.9 F
Clarksville
Monday, July 14, 2025
Boys & Girls Club Hosts First Summer Festival to Launch Clarksville Effort

Tony Centonze
Riley Mann, Barbara Wills, Phasia Karyeah and Wally Kaaihue
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee is working to establish a Clarksville branch, and to that end, leaders recently hosted the 1st Annual Summer Festival at Kenwood High School, an event to raise funds and awareness in the community.

Hundreds turned out for the event and enjoyed activities inside and outside the building. Inside, there was face painting, bounce houses, and a barber station set up in one room. Across the hall, dozens of vendors set up booths that offered products, information,n and more.

Outside the building, families enjoyed an arts and crafts area hosted by Home Depot’s Team Depot Foundation, as well as a variety of interactive displays and food trucks.

Eric Higgs, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, said, “It’s a great day for the Clarksville Boys & Girls Club’s future. Our advisory council is working really hard, and we’re making a lot of progress. At the end of the day, we need what Boys & Girls Club kids become. America needs Club kids, but those kids need us right now.”

