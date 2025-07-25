91.6 F
Clarksville Police Respond to Vehicle vs. Motorcycle Wreck with Injuries near Zachary Drive

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working a wreck with injuries involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Dover Road near Zachary Drive. The crash occurred at approximately 6:12pm.

Dover Road is completely shut down between Dover Crossing and Zachary Drive. Motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

The motorcyclist is going to be flown to Nashville by Air Evac Lifeteam 151 helicopter, and his status is unknown at this time.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

