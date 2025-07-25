Nashville Sounds’ Bats Go Cold Again in Shutout 3-0 Loss to Charlotte Knights

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds was kept off the scoreboard for the second straight night in the 3-0 loss to the Charlotte Knights on Friday night. Sounds starter Chad Patrick finished with eight strikeouts and just one hit allowed over his five innings but suffered the loss. The Sounds were limited to five hits, all singles on the night.

The Nashville right-hander settled into the game after a turbulent first inning on the mound. After getting the first out of the game, three walks, a wild pitch, fielding error, and a sacrifice fly, Patrick and the Sounds found themselves down 3-0 without allowing a hit.

He retired five straight before allowing a two-out double in the top of the third for his only hit allowed on the night. He then retired seven straight with five strikeouts of the final six batters he faced.

A pair of two out singles in the Sounds’ half of the third and fourth inning and a leadoff single to start the bottom of the fifth were the only bit of offense the Sounds could manage off Charlotte starter Yoendrys Gomez. The two starters each had eight strikeouts while allowing four hits in five innings of work before the bullpens took over.

Rob Zastryzny made the second appearance of his rehab assignment in relief of Patrick in the top of the sixth. He retired the first two batters he faced ahead of a two-out walk and single to keep the inning alive. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch that ultimately ended his appearance early after a visit by the Nashville Athletic Trainer. Jesus Liranzo cleaned up the inning with a strikeout of Vinny Capra to leave the pair of runners stranded.

Drew Avans bunted for a leadoff single to lead off the bottom of the eighth before moving into scoring position on a wild pickoff attempt from Charlotte reliver Penn Murfee. Daz Cameron extended his on-base streak to 10 games with his second walk of the night, but both were left stranded as the Sounds remained down by three.

After a three-up, three-down top of the ninth issued by Justin Yeager, Freddy Zamora walked to start a potential Sounds’ rally in the bottom of the ninth. The next three were retired in a row by Cam Booser, giving the Sounds their second straight shutout loss.

Now with the series evened, Nashville will turn to Brewers’ no. 6-rated prospect Logan Henderson (9-4, 3.36 ERA) on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm CT.