APSU Beach Volleyball Earns Sixth-Straight AVCA Team Academic Award

Lexington, KY – For the sixth-straight year, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball program earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Awards, announced by the AVCA earlier this week.

The Governors posted at least a 3.8 grade-point average across both the fall and spring semesters of the 2024-25 academic year, with a 3.8 GPA in the fall and a 3.84 in the spring.

Additionally, APSU had 12 student-athletes selected to the dean’s list and another four who earned Athletic Director’s Honor Roll last year. The program also has posted at least a 3.0 GPA for 17-straight semesters and had all 10 of its student-athletes post at least a 3.0 GPA during the previous academic year.

“It is very exciting to see that the record-setting, on-court successes during the 2024-25 season have extended to the classroom,” said AVCA CEO Jaime Gordon. “The fact that more programs earned the Team Academic Award than ever before is evidence of how committed our coaches are when it comes to helping their players reach their goals as both students and athletes.”

Austin Peay State University’s beach volleyball team was among 1,450 collegiate and high school teams which maintained a year-long GPA of at least 3.3 to earn the honor. The Governors were one of 40 Division I beach volleyball programs to earn the award.