Saturday, July 26, 2025
Altra Federal Credit Union Hosts Packed May Business After Hours

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – There was a great turnout for the May Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, which was held at Altra Federal Credit Union’s Madison Street location.

Shawn Hauser, Altra’s Community Relations Manager, said, “We think it’s important to get together with our neighbors in the business community, give back, celebrate our successes with all of them, get to meet new people, and visit with some old friends that we don’t always get to.

“It’s great to see a lot of friendly faces that I normally only get to FaceTime or email. We had a great turnout and wonderful food, which was catered by Nicoletta’s. We are fortunate that we always get so much support from our fellow Chamber members. We’re excited to see everyone, and it’s always fun to get to mix and mingle with the folks of Clarksville.”

