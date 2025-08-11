101st Airborne Division Sharpens Warfighting Skills in Bulgaria Live Fire Training Exercise

Novo Selo Training Area, BULGARIA – Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducted an intensive live fire exercise at the Novo Selo Training Area on August 7th, 2025.

The exercise showcased the unit’s combat readiness and operational lethality, integrating maneuver, direct fire, and command-and-control capabilities to simulate real-world battlefield conditions. Through coordinated movement and precision engagement, Soldiers demonstrated the ability to rapidly respond to dynamic threats and maintain mission effectiveness.

Charlie Company troops took to the range to engage multiple targets, reinforcing the battalion’s role as a combat-credible force within the U.S. Army’s global mission. The training underscored the 101st Airborne Division’s ongoing commitment to strengthening warfighting proficiency alongside NATO allies and partners.