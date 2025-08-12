82.7 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University Summer Internship Program Helps Employers Innovate and Students...
Education

Austin Peay State University Summer Internship Program Helps Employers Innovate and Students Excel

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University junior Isaac Billeter interns with CDE Lightband during the Career Success Center’s inaugural Summer Internship Program, held in partnership with Workforce Essentials. (Contributed photo)
Austin Peay State University junior Isaac Billeter interns with CDE Lightband during the Career Success Center’s inaugural Summer Internship Program, held in partnership with Workforce Essentials. (Contributed photo)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Career Success Center and Workforce Essentials recently completed their inaugural Summer Internship Program, which placed students in 10-week paid internships with eight local employers to provide real-world experience.

Students and employers gained long-term benefits from the program, which ran from June 2nd through August 8th. The impact was evident at companies like Solutions 21, where junior Alyson Kaplan helped revolutionize their marketing approach.

Austin Peay State University junior Alyson Kaplan, at left, with Dorian Carpenter, business growth consultant for Solutions 21. Kaplan’s internship experiences included social media management, newsletter production, and more. (Michael Dann, APSU)
Austin Peay State University junior Alyson Kaplan, at left, with Dorian Carpenter, business growth consultant for Solutions 21. Kaplan’s internship experiences included social media management, newsletter production, and more. (Michael Dann, APSU)

“The APSU Summer Internship Program has been a game-changer for our team,” said McKenna Arras, Solutions 21 leadership consultant. “Alyson’s creativity, initiative, and strategic thinking have elevated our marketing efforts in ways we did not anticipate. She’s not just contributing; she’s leading.”

Austin Peay State University senior Destiny Griffin participates in the Career Success Center’s inaugural Summer Internship Program, working with Rossview Farms to create visuals for the Marcelina development. (Michael Dann, APSU)
Austin Peay State University senior Destiny Griffin participates in the Career Success Center’s inaugural Summer Internship Program, working with Rossview Farms to create visuals for the Marcelina development. (Michael Dann, APSU)

Other participating employers saw a similar impact as they exposed students to diverse business operations, from creative development to logistical management.

Austin Peay State University junior Sophie Sutton participates in the Career Success Center’s inaugural Summer Internship Program, working with Rossview Farms on business development research for the Marcelina development. (Michael Dann, APSU)
Austin Peay State University junior Sophie Sutton participates in the Career Success Center’s inaugural Summer Internship Program, working with Rossview Farms on business development research for the Marcelina development. (Michael Dann, APSU)

Rossview Farms welcomed two students to its team to assist with the Marcelina development, a large-scale, mixed-use community planned for Rossview Road. Sophie Sutton, a junior, gained entrepreneurship insight as a business development research intern, while senior Destiny Griffin worked as a design intern to create organizational visuals.

Lily Skau, a senior at Austin Peay State University, during her summer internship with CDE Lightband. (Contributed photo)
Lily Skau, a senior at Austin Peay State University, during her summer internship with CDE Lightband. (Contributed photo)

CDE Lightband also brought on multiple interns. Junior Isaac Billeter and senior Lily Skau took the opportunity to learn about business operations, customer service, and reliability – making a lasting impression on the company and the broader Clarksville area.

Community connection has emerged as a central theme throughout the program, with students developing valuable ties to the Clarksville-Montgomery region. Senior Josh Martin learned more about the importance of community, a core value reflected in his employer’s mission at Trane Technologies.

From left: Byron Foster, maintenance manager at Trane Technologies; Josh Martin, Austin Peay State University senior and Trane intern; and Sean Sampson, maintenance planner at Trane Technologies. (Michael Dann, APSU)
From left: Byron Foster, maintenance manager at Trane Technologies; Josh Martin, Austin Peay State University senior and Trane intern; and Sean Sampson, maintenance planner at Trane Technologies. (Michael Dann, APSU)

“Uplifting our people, culture, and communities is a core priority at Trane Technologies,” said Byron Foster, maintenance manager at Trane. “We are proud to partner with Austin Peay State University to provide professional development opportunities to our local students.”
 
The 2025 Summer Internship Program featured eight participating organizations: the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, CDE Lightband, Daniel Ingram Insurance, Rossview Farms, Solutions 21, Trane Technologies, United Way of Greater Nashville, and We Notarize Nationwide Notary Services.
 
The Career Success Center, a part of the Division of Student Affairs, plans to expand the program each year, deepening connections between APSU students and Clarksville-Montgomery County employers.

Previous article
Clarksville Celebrates Reopening of Historic L&N Railroad Depot
Next article
ArtLink Teams With Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission for Public Meet Up August 27th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information