APSU Football Battles MTSU in First Matchup in 15 Years to Open Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team kicks off the 2025 season when it takes on longtime in-state rival Middle Tennessee for the first time in 15 years in a Saturday 6:00pm showdown at Johnny Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

APSU opens its second season under head coach Jeff Faris with two road games before returning to Fortera Stadium in Week 3. The Governors went 4-8 overall and 3-5 in United Athletic Conference action during Faris’ first season, but posted a 3-2 mark in road games.

Austin Peay State University is 12-39-2 all-time against former Ohio Valley Conference rival Middle Tennessee, and after playing in 43-straight seasons from 1954-97, the teams have only played once, with that game coming in 2010. APSU is 7-22-1 all-time against MTSU in Murfreesboro, with all 12 of its wins in the series coming when the teams were in the OVC.

The Governors’ last win against the Blue Raiders was a 7-0 overtime victory in 1986, and their last win in Murfreesboro was a 16-7 victory in 1984.

Middle Tennessee went 3-9 in 2024 under head coach Derek Mason, who also is in his second season leading the program. The Blue Raiders were 2-6 in Conference USA and 2-4 at home during Mason’s first season at the helm.

Austin Peay State University averaged 343.0 yards of total offense per game in its first season with Faris at the helm in 2024, with the Govs passing for 200.0 yards and rushing for 143.0 yards per contest. The Governors return three running backs for the 2024 season – Corey Richardson, Kaden Williams, and Courtland Simmons – with Richardson being the top-returning rusher after carrying the ball 47 times for 291 yards and one touchdown last season. Tight end Jackson Head is APSU’s top-returning receiver after totaling 16 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown last season.

Defensively, defensive lineman Davion Hood is the Govs’ top-returning tackler after recording 27 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks last season – ranking third on the team in TFLs in 2024. Defensive back Ellis Ellis Jr. also tallied 26 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, and six pass breakups in 2024 – leading the Govs and ranking eighth in the UAC with nine total passes defended last season.

On special teams, kicker Carson Smith was a 2024 Second Team All-UAC and 2025 Preseason All-UAC selection after going 13-of-20 on field goals and 32-of-33 on PATs last season. Smith averaged 1.08 made field goals per game in 2024, which led the UAC and ranked 35th in the FCS.

Saturday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Jake Rose, Jeremy Kellem, and Justin Beasley on the call.

APSU Notably

DECADE OF THE GOVS

Despite being just halfway through the 2020s, Austin Peay State University is 13 wins away from matching its 43 wins in the 1980s as the winningest decade in program history. The Governors are 30-25 in the 2020s and their .546 winning percentage is the second best in a decade in program history, trailing only the .551 (32-26-1) winning percentage from the 1940s.

The APSU Govs also are 15-11 at home during the 2020s, and their .577 winning percentage is the second best in a decade in APSU history, trailing only the .714 (20-8) winning percentage at home in the 1940s.

Additionally, the Governors have a 15-13 record on the road during the 2020s, making this the only decade in program history where Austin Peay State University has a winning record away from Clarksville.

PRESEASON GOVERNING

Redshirt junior defensive back Ellis Ellis Jr., graduate offensive lineman Chandler Kirton, and redshirt senior kicker Carson Smith were named to the 2025 United Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team at UAC Media Day in Nashville. A 2022 All-ASUN and 2023 First Team All-UAC selection, Kirton earned his second-straight Preseason All-UAC nod with this year’s selection coming at center.

Smith, a 2024 Second Team All-UAC selection at kicker, went 13-of-20 on field goals last season, which tied for the third-best single-season total in APSU history. Finally, Ellis Jr. led the Governors and ranked eighth in the UAC with nine total passes defended in 2024; he also ranked fifth in the UAC in interceptions (3) and 10th in pass breakups (6).

MEET THE GOVS

With just 28 returning letterwinners and 10 players that redshirted a season ago, Austin Peay State University has 73 newcomers on its 2025 roster. The 73 newcomers are made up of 23 true freshmen and 50 transfers, with 22 players from FBS programs, 16 from FCS, seven from Division II, one from NAIA, and four from junior college.

During the 2024 season, the APSU Govs returned 35 letterwinners and 11 redshirts with 63 newcomers consisting of 29 true freshmen and 34 transfers.

WE WILL

On May 6th, 2025, Will Hardrick, a senior on the Austin Peay State University football team, tragically passed away. In addition to a helmet sticker with Hardrick’s initials and jersey number, a different Governor will be chosen to wear No. 0 each week in honor of Hardrick.

Each Monday of the season, head coach Jeff Faris will select the player who best exemplified Hardrick’s character and work ethic to wear the No. 0 in his honor that week. In Week 1 against Middle Tennessee, redshirt junior defensive lineman Kendyle Ball will wear No. 0.

About the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

Saturday is the 54th between Austin Peay State University and Middle Tennessee; the Blue Raiders lead the all-time series, 39-12-2.

APSU is 7-22-1 against MTSU in Murfreesboro.

After going 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA during head coach Derek Mason’s first season at MTSU in 2024, the Blue Raiders were given a 25.00 percent chance to reach a bowl game in the league’s 2025 Bowl Confidence Index (CUSA did not conduct a preseason media or coaches poll). The Massey Ratings rank MTSU ninth out of 12 in CUSA and 131st out of 136 in the FBS.

Despite ranking fourth in CUSA in total offense (351.6) and second in passing offense (261.1), MTSU was second-to-last in the league in scoring offense (18.1) last season. The Blue Raiders also ranked last in CUSA in rushing attempts (335), rushing yards (1,086), and rushing yards per game (90.5), while ranking ninth in the league in rushing touchdowns (10). Jekail Middlebrook is Middle Tennessee’s top returning rusher after ranking second on the team in yards (273), touchdowns (2), and yards per game (30.3) last season.

Middle Tennessee ranked ninth in CUSA in scoring defense (34.3) and 10th in total defense (446.8) last season. The Blue Raiders were eighth in the conference in rushing defense (197.0) and ninth in passing defense (252.2). Linebacker Parker Hughes and defensive lineman Anthony Bynum were named to the 2025 CUSA Preseason Watch List. Hughes is MTSU’s top-returning tackler after recording 69 tackles last season, and Bynum led the Blue Raiders with 6.5 tackles for loss while ranking second on the team with 2.5 sacks in 2024.

Quarterback Nicholas Vattiato, who was named to the 2025 CUSA Preseason, Wuerffel Trophy, Manning Award, and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch Lists, ranked 17th in the FBS in completions per game (22.42) and 19th in passing yards per game (257.7) last season — he led CUSA in both categories. Vattiato also ranked third in CUSA and 66th in the FBS with 16 passing touchdowns.

Next Up For APSU Football

After opening the season in Murfreesboro, the Austin Peay State University football team squares off with No. 4 Georgia in September. 6th with a 2:30pm contest at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The Week 2 contest between the Govs and Bulldogs will be streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Season and single-game tickets for all six of the Governors’ home games at Fortera Stadium are available online at Ticketmaster or by calling the Austin Peay Ticket Office at 931-221-7329.