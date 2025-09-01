Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement, Road Closure for Gino Drive and Jana Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Tuesday, September 2nd, 2025, at 10:00am, and will turn off water service on Gino Drive and Jana Drive.

Utility construction workers will temporarily and intermittently turn off water service according to the work schedule listed. Low water pressure may also affect residents on connecting streets and roads where the work is being done.

Tuesday, September 2nd, 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Jana Drive (Virginia Terrace to Gino Drive)

Gino Drive

Jana Drive will be closed from Virginia Terrace to Gino Drive. The westbound lane on Gino Drive will be closed between Dave Drive and Jana Drive. Traffic will be detoured to Virginia Terrace, Dave Drive and Gino Drive to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment or to choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00pm.

