Nashville Sounds Fall 5-1 to Norfolk as Winning Streak Ends at Six Games

Norfolk, VA – The Nashville Sounds winning streak ended at six games with a 5-1 loss to the Norfolk Tides on Thursday from Harbor Park. Chad Patrick punched out seven batters, while Ernesto Martinez Jr. increased his hitting and on-base streaks to six games.

Norfolk began the scoring against Patrick in the bottom of the second. Terrin Vavra singled and Hudson Haskin homered to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

In the bottom of the sixth, TT Bowens walked, Vimael Machin singled, and Silas Ardoin walked to load the bases. Vavra was hit by a pitch from Sounds reliever Brian Fitzpatrick, allowing Bowens to score and make it 3-0. Jordyn Adams singled to center, plating Machin to put the Tides up 4-0.

Nashville scratched across a run in the top of the seventh off Norfolk reliever Cameron Foster. Martinez Jr. doubled to extend his on-base streak and came around to score on a base knock from Freddy Zamora to make it 4-1.

Machin scored a run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh off Sounds reliever Justin Yeager, and the Nashville offense went quiet the rest of the way to finalize a 5-1 win for Norfolk.

Right-hander Carlos Rodriguez (3-4, 3.86) takes the ball for the Sounds on Friday. First pitch from Harbor Park is slated for 5:35pm CT.