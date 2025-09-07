Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Posts Strong Day Two With Five Wins Over Cumberland

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned five wins in singles competition against Cumberland on its second day of the Brian Coons Fall Tournament, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Brian Coons Fall Tournament was delayed from a 10:00am start time to a 2:45pm start time due to a rain delay. The Austin Peay State University faced Cumberland in singles competition today. The Govs: Rohan Loubser, Glen Arnet, Logan Tomovski, Felipe De La Hormaza, and Lucas Ranciaro won their first two sets, not needing to go to a third set.

Bodi Van Galen made his season debut, and after an international flight arrival, took his opponent to a tie-breaker set, in which he fell in a super tiebreaker 10-8.

The Govs did not compete against Tennessee Tech due to the delay in the competition. The Govs would not compete in another singles or doubles tournament that day.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to action September 14th, where they will face Cumberland again at the Cumberland Invitational in Lebanon, Tennessee.