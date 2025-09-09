Clarksville Women’s Club to Host Third Annual Hats & Heels Fundraiser on October 25th

Clarksville, TN – The GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club invites the community to the third annual Hats & Heels Style Show & Fundraiser on Saturday, October 25th, 2025, at the Clarksville Country Club.

This much-anticipated event blends fashion, food, and philanthropy to support vital community service projects and local initiatives.

Guests will enjoy a delectable brunch catered by Pbody’s, a cash bar, and the opportunity to bid on a variety of exciting silent auction items generously donated by local businesses. Doors open at 10:30am with brunch served at 11:00am.

The highlight of the day is the fashion show styled by Dillard’s at Governor’s Square Mall, featuring club members and community supporters modeling the latest men’s and women’s fall fashions and accessories.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite hats and heels for a chance to win a special prize for the “Best Hat.” In the spirit of giving, guests are also invited to bring new or gently used men’s and women’s business attire to donate to Bella’s Closet, a nonprofit helping individuals in the community step confidently into employment opportunities.

Tickets are $40.00 per person and can be purchased online at:

www.gfwcclarksvillewomensclub.com/event-details/hats-heels-style-show-1

Don’t miss this unforgettable day of fashion, fun, and community impact. By attending, you’ll not only enjoy an elegant brunch and style showcase but also help the Clarksville Women’s Club make a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve.