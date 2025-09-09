Nashville Zoo Welcomes Rare Aardwolf Pups to Growing Animal Nursery

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo is pleased to announce the arrival of two rarely seen aardwolf pups. The brother-sister pair are 14-weeks old and were born at the Safari Wild Animal Park and Preserve (SWAP&P) in Como, Mississippi. Nashville Zoo is one of just a few zoological institutions caring for this elusive species.

The public can view these animals at the Zoo’s HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center where they will be raised. The two pups join a growing group of baby animals at the Zoo’s nursery including a newborn spotted fanaloka pup and the recently announced three clouded leopard cubs.

Aardwolves have historically been difficult to breed and raise with only a few existing in the United States.The team at Safari Wild Animal Park and Preserve pulled the pups to be hand-reared after parental predation toward the third pup. Noting the Nashville Zoo’s extensive expertise in raising carnivores, SWAP&P reached out to the Zoo for help. Nashville Zoo has successfully hand reared scores of carnivore species, most notably, clouded leopards, celebrating 45 births in 30 years.

“Being entrusted with these aardwolf pups is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Dr. Heather Schwartz, Director of Animal Health at Nashville Zoo. “Aardwolves are rarely seen in zoos and very little is known about them, so it’s a privilege to provide the specialized care they need. Their presence not only helps secure a future for aardwolves under human care but also allows our guests to connect with a species most have never encountered.”

Aardwolves (Proteles cristata) are native to southern and eastern Africa. These nocturnal mammals live in dry, open savannas and grasslands, taking shelter and raising their young in abandoned burrows. Aardwolves are one of four hyena species in the subfamily Hyaenidae.

They most closely resemble the striped hyena, with long muzzles, large, pointed ears, and black stripes on gold fur. Like hyenas, the animal’s front legs are longer than their back legs, allowing them to travel long distances. While most hyenas are carnivorous, aardwolves prefer insects like termites for sustenance.

According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, aardwolves are listed as least concern, with thriving populations throughout many national parks and reserves. Unfortunately, loss of habitat due to human development can be problematic for aardwolves, especially when farmers destroy the termite mounds the animals rely on for food.

The addition of the aardwolf pups comes just days after the Zoo’s successful birth of a spotted fanaloka pup. Born on August 24, the female pup is the fourth to be born at Nashville Zoo which is the only facility in the United States and one of only four in the world to house this vulnerable species. Guests can see the pup periodically at the HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center’s nursery viewing windows.

Fanaloka (Fossa fossana) are native to the lowland and rainforest areas of Madagascar and listed as vulnerable according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature due to habitat destruction. This small nocturnal species is considered the second-largest predator in Madagascar. The fanaloka’s diet includes small mammals, reptiles, aquatic animals, bird eggs and insects.

For more information on Nashville Zoo’s animal care, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/veterinary-center.

