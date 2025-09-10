86.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police report Runaway Juvenile Andre Stubblefield Missing Again After Returning Home
News

Clarksville Police report Runaway Juvenile Andre Stubblefield Missing Again After Returning Home

News Staff
By News Staff
Andre Stubblefield
Andre Stubblefield

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is once again asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old runaway juvenile Andre Stubblefield after he ran away shortly after returning home.

Stubblefield was originally reported missing on August 29th, 2025, after he was last seen getting off his school bus near his residence on Lynes Street around 3:10pm. Known to sometimes wear disguises to avoid being noticed, he was previously believed by family members to possibly be attempting to travel toward the Nashville area.

Authorities confirmed earlier today that Stubblefield had been located and was safe. However, in a second update issued today, CPD reported that he has run away again.

Anyone who knows of Andre Stubblefield’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 so that officers can check his status and ensure his safety.

Previous article
APSU Athletics Gears Up with New Fan Experience for Football Home Opener, September 13th
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information