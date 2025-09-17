Montgomery County Opens New North Branch Library and Animal Care Facility

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County proudly celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening of the new North Branch Public Library and Montgomery County Animal Care & Control Facility on Saturday, September 13th, 2025.

More than 150 guests joined the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, while over 3,000 visitors explored the new library and shelter to celebrate the official opening of the combined facility at 435 Jordan Road in North Clarksville.

The ceremony featured remarks from Montgomery County Animal Care & Control staff and committee members, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library staff and board, and a local student essay winner.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden opened the ceremony by welcoming state delegates, elected officials, employees, and community members. He highlighted the uniqueness of the project, noting how it brings two essential services together in one shared space, expands capacity, and fosters community engagement. And thanked local delegates and county commissioners for their support, as well as the engineering, design, and construction teams for their work in providing these two new facilities to the rapidly growing north side of town.

Representatives from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library spoke about the extensive planning and effort that went into designing the new facility. They highlighted not only the wide range of programs available to residents but also the addition of outdoor areas and meeting spaces that will give the community more opportunities to gather, learn, and connect. They also expressed gratitude to the many teams whose support made the project possible.

Representatives from Montgomery County Animal Care & Control spoke about the hard work and planning that went into the new facility, which more than doubles their capacity and adds a modern surgery suite. They emphasized how these improvements will allow the staff to provide better care for animals, expand services, and create more opportunities for community engagement. They also thanked the many teams whose support helped bring the project to life.

Both groups cut their ribbons to celebrate the official opening of the new facilities. After the ceremony, the buildings were opened to the public, and guests were invited to enjoy guided tours, a live DJ, food trucks, story time, balloon art, and more.

“Improving quality of life for our residents has always been one of our top priorities, and these projects help us do just that by giving people greater access to important services and spaces to learn and connect. We’re excited to celebrate the grand opening of the new North Branch Library and Animal Care & Control facility with our residents. These are the first county facilities on the north side of town, perfectly located to serve our rapidly growing community and our many military families,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

“We are so grateful to everyone who helped bring this vision to life—from our library boards, local leaders, and library staff to our dedicated volunteers, community partners, and supporters. The North Branch represents a new chapter of access, connection, and possibility. As we look to the future, I’m filled with hope and inspiration for the programs, services, and opportunities we’ll be able to offer a wider audience across our community,” said Christina Reidel, Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Director.

“We are beyond excited, as this is an endeavor that has been over eight years in the making. We started with just an idea and thought of creating a facility that would provide the best possible care and love for our community animals while also providing a safe and efficient work environment for our staff. The level of gratefulness we have for Mayor Golden and the County Commission for seeing and understanding our vision is immeasurable,” said Dave Kaske, Montgomery County Animal Care & Control Director.

For more information about the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, visit: www.montgomerytn.gov/publiclibrary

For more information about Montgomery County Animal Care & Control, visit: www.montgomerytn.gov/animal-control