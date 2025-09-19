Clarksville’s CDE Lightband Secures High Credit Rating for System Expansion

Clarksville, TN – For the 13th consecutive year, CDE Lightband has received a top-tier Aa2 credit rating from Moody’s Ratings for its upcoming bond issue. This impressive rating, the third highest possible from Moody’s, highlights the system’s strong financial position and Clarksville’s growing economic vitality.

It demonstrates CDE Lightband’s sound fiscal management, careful budgeting, and a diverse, expanding customer base—all crucial to meeting the community’s increasing needs.

With this excellent rating, CDE Lightband successfully issued $45 million in bonds on August 14th. Investor demand was outstanding, often exceeding the available supply by more than three times. This high level of market interest enabled CDE Lightband to secure a low interest rate, leading to significant savings for ratepayers.

The bond proceeds will support strategic growth projects, such as building multiple new substations and other long-term electric assets to ensure continued reliable service as Clarksville’s population expands.

“Our success with this bond issue is a testament to our long-term vision for CDE Lightband and for Clarksville,” said General Manager Brian Taylor. “This funding allows us to make the necessary investments in our system’s infrastructure, so we can continue to provide the reliable service our community expects.”

In addition to its solid financial condition, CDE Lightband has been honored by the American Public Power Association with the Diamond-level RP3 (Reliable Public Power Provider) designation for the past eleven years. This award, the highest possible, underscores the utility’s dedication to maintaining an efficient, safe, and reliable distribution system.

