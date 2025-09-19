Nashville Sounds Rally Past Louisville Bats 6-4 for Third Straight Win

Louisville, KY – The Nashville Sounds earned their third straight win to take a 3-1 series lead over the Louisville Bats Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. After falling behind early, the Sounds used a three-run third and went on to beat the Bats 6-4. – The Nashville Sounds earned their third straight win to take a 3-1 series lead over the Louisville Bats Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. After falling behind early, the Sounds used a three-run third and went on to beat the Bats 6-4.

Jared Oliva set a career-high with four stolen bases and paced the team with a record-setting eight stolen bases in a single game. Securing at worst a series split with the win, Nashville will finish the 2025 season without dropping any of the last six series of the season and reach 40 wins in the second half.

The Bats jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a run in each of the first two innings off Nashville starter Carlos Rodriguez. The right-hander limited the damage in his outing to just three runs over 5.0 IP with four hits allowed to go with five strikeouts and five walks without a decision.

The Sounds squandered a bases-loaded situation in the top of the first inning after drawing back-to-back two out walks off Louisville starter TJ Sikkema. A leadoff single was followed by consecutive force outs to nap the lead runner. Back in the lineup for the first time since August 31st, Jimmy Herron recorded the first of Nashville’s eight steals in the second inning but was left stranded on second when the inning came to a close.

Nashville turned the game around with three runs in the top of the third inning. Three straight singles started the inning with Brewers’ no. 4-rated prospect Jeferson Quero collecting a RBI to score Anthony Seigler. A fielder’s choice nabbed Brandon Lockridge at home for the second out before Freddy Zamora drew a walk to load the bases. An error on Louisville second baseman Francisco Urbaez allowed two runs to cross the plate and give Nashville a 3-2 lead.

In relief of Rodriguez, Blake Holub (1.1 IP) and Brian Fitzpatrick (1.2 IP) combined to hold the Bats hitless with three strikeouts between the two arms out of the bullpen. Holub earned the win for his efforts while Fitzpatrick was credited with his third Triple-A hold. Oliva reached base in the fourth and sixth innings before successfully stealing second and third both times he made his way aboard although never leading to runs for Nashville.

In the top of the seventh, Murray once again drove in a pair of runs and was credited with his only two RBI for the game with a single to score Quero and Oliver Dunn and give Nashville a 5-3 lead. Dunn scored Nashville’s final run of the game after hitting a double in the top of the ninth before advancing to third on a passed ball and scoring on a wild pitch.

Right-hander Julian Merryweather was tasked with closing the game on the mound for Nashville. He retired the first batter he faced before issuing a walk and two straight singles that made it a 6-4 lead for the Sounds. With the potential tying runs in scoring position, Merryweather struck out Hector Rodriguez and got Urbaez to ground out to secure the win and give Merryweather his first Nashville save of the season – third overall in Triple-A in 2025.

The Sounds have two chances to get another win in the series and end the year with five straight series wins. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (10-7, 4.20 ERA) will get the start for Nashville on Saturday night. The left-hander has a chance to earn his fifth straight win and match his single-season career-high Saturday night at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is slated for 6:15pm CT.