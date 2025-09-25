Nashville Kats Relocate to Clarksville for 2026 Arena Football One Season

Clarksville, TN – Professional arena football officially has a new home. The Nashville Kats, one of arena football’s most recognizable franchises, announced today that Clarksville will host the team’s home games beginning with the 2026 season. – Professional arena football officially has a new home. The Nashville Kats, one of arena football’s most recognizable franchises, announced today that Clarksville will host the team’s home games beginning with the 2026 season.

The decision comes after overwhelming community support during the Kats’ playoff appearance at F&M Bank Arena last season, where a sold-out crowd of fans packed the building to cheer the team to victory. Following a successful #KeepTheKats campaign that generated hundreds of season ticket deposits, the organization is confident Clarksville is ready to embrace arena football full-time.

“This is a historic day for our franchise and for Clarksville,” Nashville Kats CEO Bobby DeVoursney said. “When we brought a playoff game here last season, the passion and energy from the fans was undeniable. Clarksville showed us it’s more than ready for professional football, and we’re thrilled to officially make this city our home. Together, we’re going to build something special — an arena football atmosphere unlike anything else in Tennessee.”

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden echoed the excitement, highlighting the significance of the move for the community.

“This is an incredible moment for Montgomery County,” Golden said. “Bringing arena football here not only gives our residents and families another exciting entertainment option, but it also strengthens our local downtown district and showcases the energy of our community. We’re proud to welcome the Kats to their new home and look forward to filling F&M Bank Arena with fans to cheer them on!”

Founded in 1997, the Kats have a proud history in Nashville. Known for their fierce play and passionate fan base, the Kats made multiple playoff appearances in their early years and built a reputation as one of the league’s toughest competitors.

Following the revival of the Arena Football League in 2023, the Kats returned for the 2024 season and immediately reestablished themselves as contenders. Most recently, the team made a strong push toward the 2025 Arena Crown, showcasing their resilience and championship-caliber talent.

With today’s announcement, the Kats are officially launching their Clarksville season ticket campaign. Fans can secure their spot in history by placing a $26.00 season ticket deposit, which reserves priority access to seat selection.

Place a $26.00 deposit today to secure your spot in line to purchase your season tickets.

Season tickets start at just $90 based on a 5 or 6 home game schedule

Deposits can be made now at KeepTheKats.com. For fans who want to learn more before committing, the site also offers a detailed FAQ and an interest form to connect with a sales representative.

About F&M Bank Arena

F&M Bank Arena and Ford Ice Center Clarksville opened on July 15th, 2023, and is managed by Sabertooth Sports & Entertainment, LLC. Ford Ice Centers offers a variety of learn-to-skate programs at F&M Bank Arena, continuing its mission to expose and grow hockey to more Middle Tennessee residents.

For more information, please visit www.myfmbankarena.com