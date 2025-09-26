Montgomery County to Host Ribbon Cutting for Fredonia Park Expansion September 30th

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation is proud to announce the expansion of Fredonia Park, with a community ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for Tuesday, September 30th, 2025, at 4:00pm.

Fredonia Park has been developed in phases to meet the evolving needs of the community. Phase One focused on the renovation of a historic schoolhouse, transforming it into the Fredonia Community Center, which officially opened in March 2022.

Since opening, the center has quickly become a beloved gathering place for personal celebrations, family events, and community meetings. Looking ahead, Montgomery County is excited to celebrate the building’s 100-year anniversary in 2026, recognizing its rich history and continued importance to the Fredonia area.

The latest expansion introduces a variety of amenities designed to promote recreation, wellness, and community connection. These additions include six pickleball courts, a full-size basketball court, an open-air pavilion, and a quarter-mile paved walking loop featuring an Imagination Library Storybook Trail.

Montgomery County is also pleased to share that the same grant funding provided by the Aspire Foundation and the CMC Community Health Foundation that made the pickleball courts possible will fund a brand-new playground for the Fredonia community, with construction anticipated to begin soon and completion expected in spring 2026.

“This expansion is a major milestone for the Fredonia community and reflects our commitment to investing in spaces that bring people together,” said Sally Read, Parks and Recreation Director. “We are deeply grateful to the Aspire Foundation and the CMC Community Health Foundation for their incredible generosity and vision. Their support has already made the new pickleball courts a reality and will soon bring a playground that will serve families for years to come.”

“I am proud to celebrate the Fredonia Park expansion and the addition of pickleball courts, trails, and gathering spaces that are going to give the families and neighbors out in the county more opportunities to enjoy recreation close to home,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. “And thank you to the Aspire Foundation, the CMC Community Health Foundation, and the Friends of Fredonia Park for their generous support in helping to make these improvements possible for our residents.”

Community members are encouraged to join the celebration on Tuesday, September 30th, at 4:00pm at Fredonia Park. The ribbon cutting will highlight the park’s newest features and recognize the foundations and individuals whose dedication and support made this project possible.

Fredonia Park is located at 4650 Old Ashland City Road S, Clarksville, TN.

To learn more about Montgomery County Parks and Recreation visit, montgomerytn.gov/parks.