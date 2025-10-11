APSU Football Loses 34-20 to Eastern Kentucky Despite Strong Offensive Performance

Richmond, KY – Despite 359 yards of offense by Chris Parson, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team dropped a 34-20 United Athletic Conference game to Eastern Kentucky, Saturday, at Roy Kidd Stadium.

After two punts by both teams to begin the contest, Parson led Austin Peay (4-3, 2-2 UAC) on a seven-play, 87-yard drive capped off with him rushing for an 11-yard score. Eastern Kentucky (2-4, 1-1 UAC) immediately answered with a 100-yard kick return touchdown.

Austin Peay State University extended its lead to 17-7 after scoring on each of its next two drives, with a 24-yard Carson Smith field goal and 15-yard touchdown reception by Courtland Simmons, giving APSU the 10-point lead with 3:25 to play in the half. The Colonels quickly answered the Govs’ two-score lead with a 43-yard field goal, followed by a 19-yard pick-six on APSU’s first play following the field goal.

A 21-yard reception by Nate Garnett Jr. highlighted a one-minute scoring drive, with Smith connecting on his second field goal of the evening on the final play of the half.

Eastern Kentucky went on to shut out Austin Peay in the second half, with the Colonels tying the game in the third quarter with a field goal, before rushing for a pair of touchdowns in the final four and a half minutes of the fourth quarter, resulting in the 34-20 decision.

Parson led Austin Peay State University through the air, going 22-for-37 for 283 yards and a touchdown. He also led Austin Peay State University on the ground with 21 carries for 76 yards and a score, while Isaiah Groves rushed six times for a career-high 71 yards.

Robinson led APSU’s receivers with eight catches for 145 yards.

Defensively, Myles Wiley and Montreze Smith Jr. both had a team-high eight tackles, while Davion Hood and TJ Cox Jr. both had a sack.

EKU quarterback Myles Burkett finished 18-for-24 through the air for 175 yards. He also led the Colonels on the ground with eight carries for 99 yards and a touchdown. Dequan Stanley led the Colonels with 59 receiving yards.

Jaheim Ward led EKU with nine tackles, while Cam Junior, Frank Lee IV, and Khatavian Franks led the defense with a tackle for loss.

Next Up For APSU Football

The Austin Peay State University football team takes its bye in Week 8 before returning to Fortera Stadium for a UAC contest on Homecoming when it takes on North Alabama on October 25th at 3:00pm in Clarksville, Tennessee. The Week 9 contest between the Governors and Lions will be streamed on ESPN+.

Scoring Summary

APSU 7, EKU 0 – 7 plays, 87 yards, 3:29

A 29-yard reception by Shemar Kirk on third-and-eight advanced the Governors to their 44-yard line. Three plays later, Chris Parson avoided a sack and scrambled left before connecting with Jaden Robinson 15 yards down the field. Robinson then raced to the Colonels’ 11-yard line before being pushed out of bounds. Parson kept the ball on a designed quarterback run and scored the day’s first touchdown.

APSU 7, EKU 7

After Austin Peay State University’s score, Eastern Kentucky returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

APSU 10, EKU 7 – 13 plays, 67 yards, 6:45

Isaiah Groves began the drive with a 17-yard rush before catching a three-yard pass from Chris Parson on the final play of the first quarter. Parson then connected with Jackson Head for a 17-yard reception, advancing to the EKU 37-yard line. Three plays later, a Jaden Robinson 13-yard catch moved the chains. After gaining 13 plays over its next six plays, Carson Smith connected on a 24-yard field goal to put Austin Peay State University back in the lead.

APSU 17, EKU 7 – 8 plays, 67 yards, 3:27

Austin Peay State University took over on its 33-yard line after forcing its second three-and-out of the first half. Chris Parson connected with Jaden Robinson for 16 yards on third-and-four, before again finding Robinson on an 18-yard catch, which set up the Governors in the red zone at the 15. Parson then tossed a swing pass to Courtland Simmons, who rumbled into the endzone, extending APSU’s advantage to two scores.

APSU 17, EKU 10 – 6 plays, 49 yards, 2:18

Eastern Kentucky quarterback Myles Burkett connected with wide receiver Dequan Stanley for a 36-yard reception, which put the Colonels on APSU’s 34-yard line. After gaining eight yards on its next three plays, the Colonels settled for a 43-yard field goal.

APSU 17, EKU 17

A tipped pass fell into the hands of Vito Tisdale, who returned the interception 19 yards for the touchdown.

APSU 20, EKU 17 – 8 plays, 74 yards, 1:00

Chris Parson began the final drive of the first half with a 21-yard throw to Nate Garnett Jr. After getting behind the sticks following a sack, Parson connected with Kamari Maxwell for a 12-yard gain. The APSU Govs also gained an additional 15 yards from an EKU unsportsmanlike penalty. A 17-yard scramble by Parson followed a 19-yard reception by Jaden Robinson. With one second remaining in the half, Carson Smith connected on an 18-yard field goal, giving Austin Peay State University a three-point lead.

APSU 20, EKU 20 – 13 plays, 61 yards, 6:56

The Colonels took over on their own five-yard line after a 39-yard punt by Gavin Myers. Myles Burkett went 6-for-6 for 43 yards through the air, setting EKU up for a 51-yard field goal, tying the game for the third time.

APSU 20, EKU 27 – 10 plays, 74 yards, 6:38

Eastern Kentucky advanced into APSU territory after gaining 27 yards on its first three plays of the drive and reached the Governors’ 31 following a 16-yard scramble by Myles Burkett. After four combined penalties over the next five plays, Burkett rushed in for a 21-yard touchdown to give Eastern Kentucky a seven-point lead with 4:33 remaining.

APSU 20, EKU 34 – 3 plays, 90 yards, 0:26

After forcing an APSU three-and-out, Myles Burkett rushed for a 72-yard touchdown on the third play of the drive for the game’s final score.